Sampo Koski, at your service! The customers are always right… Until they aren’t. Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo is a vibrant, energetic salesman who always seems to be getting himself into sticky situations – whether he’s running from the Silvermane Guards, or launching into battle to save his pals. He’s pretty knowledgeable where it counts – even if there is clearly something else going on with him – and certainly knows how to put up a fight.

So, here’s what you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Sampo build?

We’ve found that while Sampo is capable of putting out some good damage and his key role revolves around his DoT, as he applies wind shear and debuffs to multiple enemies. This application and blinding technique pave the way for other high-impact damage dealers like Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan to hop in and finish enemies off.

When building your Sampo, you should aim to increase his effect hit rate as it allows him to apply his DoT and debuffs to as many enemies as possible. We believe you should also aim to increase his attack, wind damage, and speed.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo?

The four-star light cone Eyes of Prey fits Sampo’s kit to a T and is pretty easy to get through the normal gacha. However, if you’re looking for an alternate Honkai Star Rail light cone, aim for something that also increases his effect hit rate and/or DoT damage, and ensure it aligns with the path of Nihility in order to activate its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain In the Name of the World (five-star) Increases Sampo’s damage to debuffed enemies by 24%. When Sampo uses his skill, the effect hit rate for his attack increases by 18%, and attack by 24%. Standard banner gacha Eyes of the Prey (four-star) Increases Sampo’s effect hit rate when attacking by 24%, and his DoT damage by 24%. Any banner Good Night and Sleep Well (four-star) For every debuff the target enemy has, Sampo deals 12% more damage, stacking up to three times. This also applies to DoT. Any banner Fermata (four-star) Increases Sampo’s break effect by 16% and increases damage to enemies inflicted with Wind Shear by 16%. Applies damage over time. Any banner Hidden Shadow (three-star) Sampo’s next basic attack after using a skill deals at least 60% of his attack as additional damage. Any banner

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo?

The Eagle of Twilight Line set on Sampo works wonderfully, giving him a boost to his wind damage. If you haven’t got that, then an attack boost is also a good shout.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise is a great planar ornament set for Sampo as it increases his effect hit rate, giving him a higher chance of triggering wind shear on enemies for more DoT.

Relic Effect How to obtain Eagle of Twilight Line Two equipped: Increases wind damage

Four equipped: after Sampo uses his ultimate, his action advances forward by 25% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: increases Sampo’s speed by 6% and his basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two equipped: Increases speed

Four equipped: Not recommended Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in the Xianzhou’s Alchemy Commission

Planar ornament

Relic Effect How to obtain Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Two equipped: Increases Sampo’s effect hit rate by 10%. Meanwhile, his attack increases by an amount equal to 25% of the current hit rate, up to a maximum of 25% bonus Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe Space Sealing Station Two equipped: Increases Sampo’s attack by 12%. When his speed reaches 120 or higher, his attack increases by an extra 12%. Immersion Reward Devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: Increases Sampo’s HP by 12%. When his speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8%. Immersion Reward Devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Effect hit rate, attack

Feet: Speed

Planar sphere: Wind damage increase

Link rope: Attack, energy regeneration rate

Sub-stats:

Effect hit rate

Speed

Attack

What are Honkai Star Rail Sampo’s abilities?

Sampo packs a punch during battle with his combat skills, technique, and traces.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Dazzling Blades Deal 50% of Sampo’s attack as wind damage to a target enemy Skill: Ricochet Love Throw a dagger that deals wind damage equal to 28% of Sampo’s attack to a target enemy. The dagger bounces randomly between enemies up to a maximum of four times, each time dealing wind damage equal to 28% of Sampo’s attack Ultimate: Surprise Present Deal wind damage equal to 96% of Sampo’s attack to all enemies, with a 100% base chance to increase the target’s DoT taken by 20% for two turns

Talent:

Skill Effect Windtorn Dagger Sampo’s attacks have a 65% base chance to inflict wind shear for three turns. Enemies inflicted with wind shear take 20% of Sampo’s attack as wind DoT at the start of each turn. Wind shear can stack up to five times

Technique:

Technique Effect Shining Bright Throw a flash bomb toward the enemy, inflicting blind for ten seconds. Blinded enemy units are unable to see allies. When attacking a blinding enemy, there’s a 100% fixed chance to delay all enemies’ actions by 25%

Traces:

Trace Effect Trap (unlocked at ascension two) Extends the duration of wind shear by one turn Defensive Position (unlocked at ascension four) Sampo’s ultimate additionally regenerates ten energy Spice Up (unlocked at ascension six) Enemies with wind shear effect deal 15% less damage to Sampo

What are Honkai Star Rail Sampo’s eidolons?

Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail are similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations, offering you specific buffs to unlock when you pull multiple copies of the same character. Here are all of Sampo’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one: Rising Love When using Sampo’s skill, his throwing dagger gains one more bounce attack Level two: Infectious Enthusiasm When you defeat an enemy with wind shear, there’s a 100% base chance to impose one stack of wind shear on all enemies Level three: Big Money! Increases the level of Sampo’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of his basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level four: The Deeper the Love, the Stronger the Hate When Sampo’s skill hits an enemy with five or more stacks of wind shear, the current wind shear immediately deals 8% of its current damage Level five: Huuuuge Money! Increases the level of Sampo’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of his talent by two, up to a maximum of level ten Level six: Increased Spending Increases the wind shear damage of Sampo’s talent by 15%

What are Honkai Star Rail Sampo’s ascension materials?

Here’s what you need to ascend Sampo all the way up to level 80. He requires a ton of ancient parts and their subsequent evolutions, and a lot of the storm eye drops which you can earn in the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow calyx in Rivet Town.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Four ancient parts 30 6,400 Eight ancient parts 40 12,800 Two storm eyes, five ancient spindles 50 32,000 Five storm eyes, eight ancient spindles 60 64,000 15 storm eyes, five ancient engines 70 128,000 28 storm eyes, seven ancient engines

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo?

Imagine Futurama’s Zap Brannigan mixed with Genshin Impact’s Itto, and you’re pretty much there. Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo is a loveably goofy, silver-tongued salesman, always on the hunt to make a profit. While he may appear a little cowardly or flaky at times (the first time you meet him, he’s hiding in a pile of snow, after all), his knowledge makes him a valuable pal – though becoming his ‘customer’ isn’t always the best bet. Customers can easily become commodities for the right price, after all.

In terms of his in-game abilities, Sampo is a four-star character who has control over the power of wind and treads the path of the Nihility. His English voice actor is Roger Rose, whereas his Japanese voice actor is Hirakawa Daisuke.

