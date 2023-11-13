Togepi is one of the cutest Pokémon you can catch (or hatch) and the enigmatic egg ‘mon also hides a secret. Evolving your Togepi into Togetic and Togekiss means you now have a fantastic fairy-type on your hands with an amazing special attack, so dragons had better watch out! Learn how to evolve Togepi with our guide, and take down those scaly creatures today.

Before we really crack into the eggy innards of this guide, Pocket Tactics has a hefty library of amazing Pokémon content whether you’re exploring Paldea, Hisui, or the real world with Pokémon Go. Read our guides covering how to evolve Charcadet, how to evolve Primeape, how to evolve Riolu, how to evolve Finizen, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet legendaries, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tera raid battles.

Let’s dive into our guide on how to evolve Togepi.

How to evolve Togepi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet currently feature over 400 of the titular pocket monsters, but if you’re keeping count, that’s less than half of the 1,008 Pokémon now available across different games. This means not every Pokémon made the cut in Scarlet and Violet, and Togepi and its evolutionary line are included in those omissions. Pokémon Sword and Shield added more Pokémon with updates and DLC, so with any luck Togepi cracks into the Paldea Pokédex soon.

How to evolve Togepi in Pokémon Go

If you need to know how to evolve Togepi in Pokémon Go, the good news is that it’s much simpler than in other games. Just follow these instructions:

Hatch a Togepi from an egg

Gather Togepi candy by hatching, catching, or walking with Togepi

Once you have 25 candy, click evolve to turn Togepi into Togetic

Once you have 100 candy and a sinnoh stone, click evolve to turn Togetic into Togekiss

How to evolve Togepi in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Evolving Togepi into Togetic in Pokémon Legends Arceus is a little complicated, like in many mainline games. Togepi doesn’t evolve at a certain level, instead, it evolves as its friendship level increases. To increase your friendship with Togepi, follow these instructions.

Battle with it and make sure it doesn’t faint

Give Togepi experience candies or healing items

Collect items and materials with it

Once its friendship level is high enough, the Pokéball icon next to it in the menu blinks

Click the icon to evolve your Togepi into Togetic

To evolve Togetic into Togekiss, you must use an item known as the shiny stone. There’s a slim chance you might find a shiny stone as you inspect any mineral deposit throughout Hisui. Alternatively, you can purchase a shiny stone from the Merit Shop next to Galaxy Hall, for 1200 merit points. To earn more merit points, connect online, and pick up as many lost satchels as you can while you explore.

That’s it for this how to evolve Togepi guide folks, but it’s far from the end of our Pokémon content. Pokémanics treat yourself and head over to our other articles including how to evolve Sneasel and our full Pokédex. We also have Dreepy evolution, Misdreavus evolution, Salandit evolution, Bisharp evolution, Rockruff evolution, Floette evolution, and Ralts evolution guides if you need even more help.