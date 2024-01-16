Magic Chronicle codes January 2024

In a world about love, perseverance, light, and magic, allow us to show you the way with our Magic Chronicle codes guide. Here, you can grab all sorts of freebies to help you on your adventure, and we all know how valuable even the most minute of goodies can be when exploring an unknown world.

Magic Chronicle codes

Active codes:

GOOD DAY – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) MAGIC2024 – rewards

– rewards MAGIC999 – rewards

– rewards MAGIC888 – rewards

– rewards MAGIC777 – rewards

– rewards PRE888 – rewards

– rewards PRE777 – rewards

– rewards MCFB520 – rewards

– rewards PRE999 – rewards

– rewards GALE520 – rewards

– rewards SVIP2024 – rewards

– rewards SVIP999 – rewards

– rewards SVIP888 – rewards

– rewards SVIP777 – rewards

What are Magic Chronicle codes?

Magic Chronicle codes offer a range of in-game goodies to help you on your adventure, thanks to the developer and publisher Magic Network Limited. While there’s no discernable pattern for when new codes arrive, they can be in celebration of in-game events, so be sure to check back here from time to time.

How do I redeem Magic Chronicle codes?

To redeem Magic Chronicle codes, you need to:

Launch the game

Tap on your avatar profile icon

Tap the code button at the bottom of the screen

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

