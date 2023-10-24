No gaming collection is complete without a plush of your favorite character, so we’ve picked out the very best Poppy Playtime plush toys that are available for you to buy right now and stuff your shelves with. There are choices for everyone depending on who or what your preferred Poppy Playtime characters are.

If you want to get in on the virtual fun, here’s how to play Poppy Playtime online and our handy Poppy Playtime chapter one walkthrough and Poppy Playtime factory guide if you need a hand. Here’s some speculation as to when Poppy Playtime chapter three may release, too.

Check out all the best Poppy Playtime plush options right here!

Huggy Wuggy plush

Possibly the most iconic character in Poppy Playtime, Huggy Wuggy is a beastly blue toy with a manic grin filled with sharp teeth. We certainly don’t want to bump into him anytime soon, but this plush version isn’t quite as menacing. Looking like a cross between the cookie monster and a piranha, Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy is set to make a creepy but cute companion for the younger horror fans out there.

Mommy Long Legs plush

Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs is perhaps the most recognizable character aside from Huggy Wuggy himself and has some great plush options available for purchase. Who doesn’t want this pink, bendy, modern-day Betty Spaghetti in their room?

Kissy Missy plush

Every collector needs a Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy to go alongside its Huggy Wuggy, and this matching counterpart is perfect. She’s available in a nice light pink and has a lovely, welcoming (albeit a bit menacing) smile.

Boxy Boo plush

Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo is adorable, in its own weird way. It’s certainly an interesting character design and this translates well to the plush version. Complete with springy arms and legs, this jack-in-a-box provides plenty of scares when things go bump in the night.

PJ Pug-A-Pillar plush

Who doesn’t love a mix between an overly-happy dog and a hungry caterpillar? We sure do, so we’ve added Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-A-Pillar to our list, making sure you can grab your very own squidgy, hairy, version.

Boogie Bot plush

If you fancy something with a little less leg action, then maybe Boogie Bot is your cup of tea. This squashy little replica of the Poppy Playtime Boogie Bot can be your friend, but unlike the real thing, doesn’t require batteries.

Mystery Poppy Playtime plush boxes

There’s nothing quite like the surprise of opening a little box and finding a mystery item. Is it Huggy Wuggy? Mommy Long Legs? Who knows! Try your luck with these mystery Poppy Playtime boxes and get one of six iconic characters.

For even more Poppy Playtime merch, check out our pages for Poppy Playtime dolls and Poppy Playtime toys. Looking to fill up your video game merch collection? Here are all the best Cuphead plush and toys, some fine Minecraft Lego, and a load of cute Animal Crossing plushies, amiibo and gifts to tempt you.