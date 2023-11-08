Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake. Those five words are what longtime Resi fans long to hear, and you know what? I do, too. I’m a huge fan of Claire Redfield and I long to see her make a major comeback. Yes, she’s great in the Resident Evil 2 Remake, but I want more, dammit.

Anyway, onto the prospect of a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake.

Is there a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake?

No, there isn’t a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake. However, the success of the Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 remakes gives us hope that Claire’s game might get the same treatment. That, and the fact that Capcom recently let fans voice what remake they want to see next.

What is Resident Evil Code Veronica?

As the name suggests, Code Veronica is an entry in the beloved survival horror franchise, of which the Redfield siblings are the main stars. Capcom released the game on Dreamcast in 2000, making it the fourth game in the series and the first to land on a different platform from PlayStation.

Story-wise, the game takes place three months after the events of Resident Evil 2 and sees the siblings try to survive a viral outbreak. Yes, this means Claire and Chris have to face the hordes and yet another evil genius that wants to ruin the world with a Resident Evil virus. One half of the game you spend with Claire as she searches for Chris, while the other is with her big brother.

Unlike previous Resident Evil games, Code Veronica features real-time 3D environments and a dynamic camera, effectively moving the series away from those iconic fixed camera hallways of the Spencer Mansion.

What are the Resident Evil Code Veronica platforms?

While Resident Evil Code Veronica is originally native to the Sega Dreamcast, it’s also on PlayStation 2 and GameCube. Furthermore, in 2011, Capcom released HD remasters of the game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Is Resident Evil Code Veronica on Nintendo Switch?

No, you can’t play Resident Evil Code Veronica on Nintendo Switch. However, there are many Resident Evil games on the console, including the RE2 and RE3 remakes, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2, RE7, and Resident Evil Village. As such, there’s a chance that Code Veronica may land on Nintendo Switch at some point.

