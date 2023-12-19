Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes December 2023

Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes are a great way to get ahead of the competition. Things can get competitive out there, so if you happen to use a potion or two to get you up to size, what’s the harm in that? As the name suggests, this Roblox experience lets you live out your Sumo fantasy, encouraging you to train to become the best virtual athlete in the sport.

Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes

Active codes:

THX2500 – a potion

What are Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, The Gang Stockholm, you can get potions with Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes. So far it appears that it releases new ones in celebration of milestones, so make sure you give the game a like to help it on its way. And make sure you check back later as we’ll update this guide each time new goodies become available.

How do I redeem Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes?

To redeem Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Sumo Wrestling Simulator

Tap the ticket icon

Enter your code

Hit confirm

Enjoy your freebie!

