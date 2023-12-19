Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes December 2023

Roblox Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes are the perfect way to grow your virtual self with potions, you need all the help you can get in this sport.

Sumon Wrestling codes - a really skinny Sumo Wrestler in a red beanie
Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes are a great way to get ahead of the competition. Things can get competitive out there, so if you happen to use a potion or two to get you up to size, what’s the harm in that? As the name suggests, this Roblox experience lets you live out your Sumo fantasy, encouraging you to train to become the best virtual athlete in the sport.

Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • THX2500 – a potion

Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes redemption screen

What are Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, The Gang Stockholm, you can get potions with Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes. So far it appears that it releases new ones in celebration of milestones, so make sure you give the game a like to help it on its way. And make sure you check back later as we’ll update this guide each time new goodies become available.

How do I redeem Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes?

To redeem Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes, you need to:

