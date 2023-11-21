Anime Catcher Simulator codes November 2023

If you want to catch the best anime characters, you need our Anime Catcher Simulator codes to get all the gems you need to gain ultimate power. As the name of this Roblox experience implies, you need to catch fan-favorite characters such as Luffy from One Piece and Goku from Dragon Ball, which is no easy task.

Anime catcher Simulator codes

Active codes:

1KLIKES – 800 gems, five essences, and five sword fragments (new!)

– 800 gems, five essences, and five sword fragments (new!) 1KACTIVETHANKYOU – 1.5k gems, five essences, and five sword fragments (new!)

– 1.5k gems, five essences, and five sword fragments (new!) TutorialFix – 1k gems

– 1k gems Update0.5 – 500 gems

– 500 gems Release – 200 gems

– 200 gems SorryBugs – 200 gems

What are Anime Catcher Simulator codes?

Thanks to the developer, ZeRoGames Team, you can get plenty of gems and essence with Anime Catcher Simulator codes, and they tend to appear pretty often thanks to milestones and events. We take great care to hunt down the latest freebies, so check back here periodically to see what you can grab.

How do I redeem Anime Catcher Simulator codes?

To redeem Anime Catcher Simulator codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Anime Catcher Simulator

Press menu

Hit codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

