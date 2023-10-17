Anime Dungeons codes October 2023

If you’re in need of Anime Dungeons codes you’ve come to the right place. In this Roblox experience, you get to join your favorite characters from anime such as My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and more. You must explore dungeons in search of treasure, but prepare yourself, there are many enemies that want to bring your run to an end.

Anime Dungeons codes

Active codes:

FIXED – a two-hour boost

– a two-hour boost HEADSTART – rewards

– rewards RELEASE – rewards

What are Anime Dungeons codes?

Thanks to the developer, Mystic, Anime Dungeons codes offer up a range of freebies to help you in-game. New ones tend to arise alongside milestones and events, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page if you want to be in the know when new codes become available.

How do I redeem Anime Dungeons codes?

To redeem Anime Dungeons codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Jump into Anime Dungeons

Tap the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Anime Dungeons codes.