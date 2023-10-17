Anime Dungeons codes October 2023

Roblox Anime Dungeons codes are perfect if you’re after some boosts, as the quicker you level up the quicker you can take down the most fearsome of foes.

October 17, 2023: We checked for new Anime Dungeons codes.

If you’re in need of Anime Dungeons codes you’ve come to the right place. In this Roblox experience, you get to join your favorite characters from anime such as My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and more. You must explore dungeons in search of treasure, but prepare yourself, there are many enemies that want to bring your run to an end.

Anime Dungeons codes

Active codes:

  • FIXED – a two-hour boost
  • HEADSTART – rewards
  • RELEASE – rewards

What are Anime Dungeons codes?

Thanks to the developer, Mystic, Anime Dungeons codes offer up a range of freebies to help you in-game. New ones tend to arise alongside milestones and events, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page if you want to be in the know when new codes become available.

How do I redeem Anime Dungeons codes?

To redeem Anime Dungeons codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Jump into Anime Dungeons
  • Tap the Twitter icon
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Anime Dungeons codes. If you want some less blocky fun, take a look at our list of the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

