Backroom Tower Defense codes – are there any?

If you’re brave enough to enter the dreaded backrooms, you likely want some Backroom Tower Defense codes to help you out. Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there aren’t any in-game as of yet. So, if you intend to enter the backrooms, you need to do so without the extra help, but that’s okay, we’re sure you can survive those terrifying hallways and defeat the evil beings that lurk within.

Backroom Tower Defense codes

Currently, there aren’t any Backroom Tower Defense codes available as the feature isn’t in the game. Should that change, we’ll be sure to update this guide with all of the relevant information, so bookmark this page and check back here from time to time.

What are Backroom Tower Defense codes?

While developer Fractured: Productions is yet to add them, we suspect Backroom Tower Defense codes would provide you with currency and resources to up your defenses. If they end up in the game, we’ll be sure to add them to this guide as and when they’re available.

How do I redeem Backroom Tower Defense codes?

Until the feature comes to the game, we can’t say how to redeem Backroom Tower Defense codes. If Fractured: Productions adds them, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

