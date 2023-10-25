Our journey to Fontaine is introducing us to plenty of new characters, some of whom we were expecting, and some like Genshin Impact’s Freminet who seemed to appear out of thin air. Despite his relation to Fontaine’s magician duo, Genshin’s Freminet prefers his own company, spending his time at the bottom of the sea away from other people. Relatable, honestly.

What is the best Genshin Impact Freminet build?

Freminet is a four-star cryo claymore wielder who fights alongside a cute little clockwork penguin companion called Pers. He is an on-field sub-DPS or DPS, and excels best in freeze or melt teams that can capitalize on his seemingly persistent cryo application. From our testing, he performs well with characters that can apply elements from off field like Genshin Impact’s Kokomi, Genshin Impact’s Xiangling, or Genshin Impact’s Fischl, so that he can take advantage of those elemental reactions during his rotation.

Aside from that, Freminet’s passive reduces the aquatic stamina consumption for your party members by 35%. While it doesn’t really help us work out much about his combat style, at least we know he’ll be a handy addition to our Fontaine exploration teams!

Freminet is voiced by Paul Castro Jr. in the English dub, who you might recognize as the voice of Rindo Kanade in NEO: The World Ends With You. His Japanese voice actor is Shunichi Toki, known for roles like Rui Kamishiro in Project Sekai and Kei Tsuzuki in The Idolmaster SideM in gaming, and Tokyo Revengers’ Kazutora Hanemiya in anime.

What are the best Genshin Impact Freminet weapons?

Despite featuring in his character demo and drip marketing art, The Bell isn’t actually the best claymore for Freminet’s kit. Instead, claymores that offer buffs to his attack, crit rate, and crit damage are much better like the five-star weapons Beacon of the Reed Sea for crit rate and Song of Broken Pines for a physical damage build.

However, as five-stars can be a pain to get, especially when they’re event-specific, Serpent Spine is a great four-star option for both build types.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Beacon of the Reed Sea Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: After Freminet’s elemental skill hits an opponent, his attack increases by 20% for eight seconds. After he takes damage, his attack increases by 20% for eight seconds. The two aforementioned effects can trigger even when Freminet is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, his max HP increases by 32% Weapon event gacha Song of Broken Pines Bonus stat: physical damage bonus

Skill: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds.

Increases attack by 16%, and when normal or charged attacks hit opponents, Freminet gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can trigger once every 0.3 seconds.

When you possess four Sigils of Whispers, consume them all and all nearby party members obtain the “Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” effect for 12 seconds.

“Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” increases normal attack speed by 12% and increases attack by 20%. Once this effect triggers, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20 seconds.

Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement”, buffs of the same type will not stack Weapon event gacha Serpent Spine Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: Every four seconds Freminet is on the field, he deals 6% more damage and takes 3% more damage. This effect has a maximum of five stacks and will not be reset if Freminet leaves the field, but will be reduced by one stack when he takes damage Battle pass

What are the best Genshin Impact Freminet artifacts?

As we already mentioned, Freminet’s utility comes from his base attack, crit rate, and crit damage stats. You can build this to focus on cryo damage or physical damage, as his cryo application depends on Pers’ Pressure Level. If you’re aiming for a physical damage build, we recommend a full set of Pale Flame.

For a cryo damage build, you can either pair two Blizzard Strayer with two Golden Troupe to boost Freminet’s elemental skill damage or with two of any attack-boosting set for a cheaper and more straightforward build.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Pale Flame Two equipped: physical damage +25%

Four equipped: increases attack by 9% for seven seconds when an elemental skill hits an opponent. This effect stacks up to two times, and you can trigger it once every 0.3 seconds. Once two stacks are reached, the two-set effect is doubled Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue Blizzard Strayer Two equipped: cryo damage +15%

Four equipped: increases Freminet’s crit rate by 20% when he attacks an enemy affected by cryo. His crit rate increases by an additional 20% if the enemy is frozen Peak of Vindagnyr domain on Dragonspine, in Mondstadt Golden Troupe Two equipped: elemental skill damage increases by 20%

Four equipped: increases elemental skill damage by 25%, and additionally, when Freminet is not on the field, the elemental skill damage increases by a further 25%. This clears two seconds after taking the field Denouement of Sin domain in Fontaine’s Belleau region Gladiator’s Finale Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: increases Freminet’s normal attack damage by 35% World and weekly bosses, Gladiator’s Finale artifact strongboxes, and Adventure rank-up and journal rewards

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: physical attack bonus or cryo attack bonus depending on build

physical attack bonus or cryo attack bonus depending on build Circlet: crit damage

Sub-stats:

Attack%

Attack

Crit rate/crit damage

Elemental damage bonus

What are Genshin Impact Freminet’s abilities?

Here’s a breakdown of Freminet and Pers’ full kit, which works great in melt and freeze teams as well as pure physical damage teams.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Flowing Eddies Normal: Performs up to four consecutive claymore strikes

Charged: Drains stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash

Plunging: Deals AoE damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: Pressurized Floe Performs an upward thrust that deals cryo damage and causes Freminet to enter Pers Timer for ten seconds.

While Pers Timer is active, his elemental skill turns into Shattering Pressure.

Pers Timer: When Freminet uses normal attacks, he also unleashes waves of frost that deal cryo damage and increase Pers’s Pressure Level. The accompanying cryo damage dealt this way is considered elemental skill damage.

Shattering Pressure: Executes different sorts of attacks based on the Pressure Level of Pers Timer, and then cancels Pers Timer. Level zero: Unleashes a vertical cut, dealing cryo damage

Levels one to three: Unleashes a vertical cut alongside Pers, dealing cryo damage and physical damage. Damage dealt scales based on Pressure Level

and physical damage. Damage dealt scales based on Pressure Level Level four: Borrows the power of a fully-pressurized Pers to deal physical damage. Meanwhile, Flowing Eddies is replaced by Shattering Pressure.

Arkhe: Pneuma: At certain intervals, after using the upward thrust, a Spiritbreath Thorn in the form of another upward thrust will be created, dealing Pneuma-aligned cryo damage Elemental burst: Shadowhunter’s Ambush Unleashes a wave of untouchable cold, dealing AoE cryo damage, resetting the cooldown of the Pressurized Floe and causing Freminet to enter the Subnautical Hunter mode for ten seconds.

While in Subnautical Hunter mode, Freminet’s resistance to interruption will increase, and his Pressurized Floe obtains the following buffs: Cooldown is decreased by 70%

Normal attacks will increase the Pers Timer by one additional Pressure Level, and the frost released by his normal attacks deal 200% of their original damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Saturation Deep Dive When Freminet unleashes Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure, if Pers Timer has yet to reach Pressure Level Four, the cooldown of Pressurized Floe is decreased by one second Parallel Condensers When Freminet triggers Shatter against opponents, the damage dealt by Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure increases by 40% for five seconds Deepwater Navigation Decreases Aquatic Stamina consumption for your own party members by 35%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects

What are Genshin Impact Freminet’s constellations?

If you pull duplicates of Freminet you’ll unlock his constellations. These provide additional buffs to his kit.

Constellation Effect C1: Dreams of the Foamy Deep The crit rate of Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure increases by 15% C2: Penguins and the Land of Plenty Unleashing Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure restores two energy to Freminet. If a Pressure Level Four Shattering Pressure is unleashed, this restores three energy C3: Song of the Eddies and Bleached Sands Increases the level of Flowing Eddies by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C4: Dance of the Snowy Moon and Flute After Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his attack increases by 9% for six seconds. Max two stacks. This can trigger once every 0.3 seconds C5: Nights of Hearth and Happiness Increases the level of Pressurized Floe by three, up to a maximum level of 15 C6: Moment of Waking and Resolve After Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct against opponents, his crit damage increases by 12% for six seconds. Max three stacks. This can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds

What are Genshin Impact Freminet’s ascension materials?

You can level Freminet all the way up to 90 using a combination of experience books and special ascension materials at certain levels. You can obtain Romaritime Flowers around Romaritime Harbor in Fontaine, transoceanic pearls and their rarer forms by defeating fontemer aberrants, and artificed spare clockwork component — Coppelius by defeating Coppelius of the Icewind Suite.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One shivada jade sliver, three romaritime flower, three transoceanic pearl 40 40k Two artificed spare clockwork component — Coppelius, three shivada jade fragment, ten romaritime flower, 15 transoceanic pearl 50 60k Four artificed spare clockwork component — Coppelius, six shivada jade fragment, 20 romaritime flower, 12 transoceanic chunk 60 80k Eight artificed spare clockwork component — Coppelius, three shivada jade chunk, 30 romaritime flower, 18 transoceanic chunk 70 100k 12 artificed spare clockwork component — Coppelius, six shivada jade chunk, 45 romaritime flower, 12 xenochromatic crystal 80 120k 20 artificed spare clockwork component — Coppelius, six shivada jade gemstone, 60 romaritime flower, 24 xenochromatic crystal

What are Genshin Impact Freminet’s talent materials?

Given how much time Freminet spends underwater, it makes sense that that’s where you can find a lot of his talent level-up materials. You’ll also need to grind the Apep boss in Sumeru to hit those higher talent levels.

Talent level Mora Materials One 12.5k Six transoceanic pearl, three teachings of justice Two 17.5k Three transoceanic chunk, two guide to justice Three 25k Four transoceanic chunk, four guide to justice Four 30k Six transoceanic pearl, six guide to justice Five 37.5k Nine transoceanic pearl, nine guide to justice Six 120k Four xenochromatic crystal, four philosophies of justice, one worldspan fern Seven 260k Six xenochromatic crystal, six philosophies of justice, one worldspan fern Eight 450k Nine xenochromatic crystal, 12 philosophies of justice, two worldspan fern Nine 700k 12 xenochromatic crystal, 16 philosophies of justice, two worldspan fern, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Freminet team comps?

Whether you want to build Freminet as a physical attacker or a cryo attacker, he always works well as the main DPS or a sub-DPS on a team. Although his kit interacts with all cryo-based reactions well, we’ve had success with him in these freeze and ‘reverse melt’ team comps.

Here are two examples of strong Freminet team comps:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Freminet Shenhe Xiangling Bennett Freminet Diona Venti Mona

