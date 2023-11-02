Genshin Impact Navia release date and build speculation

With the magnificent view of Fontaine on the horizon, we’re eager to meet the many fresh faces that inhabit the nation of justice, including the blonde-haired beauty, Genshin Impact’s Navia. This elegant young woman oozes charm and elegance, and we can’t wait to find out what secrets she’s hiding beneath that fancy hat. So let’s take a moment to speculate on Navia’s release date, element, weapon, and more.

Now, hold onto that lacy parasol, as we dive into all the details we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Navia.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Navia?

Navia is a beautiful blonde lady from Genshin Impact’s Fontaine. We got our first official glimpses of her in this tweet from the Japanese Genshin Impact Twitter account, showing our lovely golden gal bathed in sunlight, and the Overture Teaser: The Final Feast video, which you can see above.

In the teaser, we see her climbing up a wall, then taking out a parasol and posing as Genshin Impact’s Charlotte takes photos of her. That is until she gets carried away by the wind. I Guess Fontaine’s a pretty breezy place, huh?

We officially meet Navia early on in the Fontaine archon quest, where she introduces herself as the head of the Spina di Rosula organization, having taken over from her late father. She then assists the Traveler, and we’re sure we’ll see a lot more of her ahead of her release.

What is Genshin Impact Navia’s element and weapon?

Hoyoverse is yet to confirm Navia’s element or weapon, though we do see her vision in her story debut – she is a geo character. The brief clip of her in the Overture Teaser shows her brandishing a claymore, too, so it’s highly likely that’s her weapon.

We’ve not had a new geo character since Genshin Impact’s Yun Jin came out way before we arrived in Genshin Impact’s Sumeru, and we’re sorely lacking both four- and five-star geo characters, so we’re excited for Navia.

When is Genshin Impact Navia’s release date?

We’re not sure when Navia will appear on her first banner, but we do know that she’ll be coming some time in version 4. Like Genshin Impact’s Alhaitham and Genshin Impact’s Cyno before her, Navia’s appearance in the Overture Teaser may point towards her playing a role in the archon quests and upcoming Genshin Impact events, but doesn’t guarantee that she will appear on a banner until a bit further into the Fontaine update. Hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough.

