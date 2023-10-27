Honkai Star Rail March 7th build, light cones, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th plays an important role in the game’s narrative, joining you on your missions as one of the main Trailblazers. As a four-star ice Preservation character, she can also play an important role in many teams, too – shielding her allies from danger and freezing her enemies to give you am edge in battle. So let’s take a look at our best Honkai Star Rail March 7th build, featuring her best light cones, relics, and more.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail March 7th build?

March 7th is a four-star bow-wielder who attacks with the power of ice. She treads the path of the Preservation, and her multi-target attacks and ability to shield an ally make her a great fit for a support/sub-DPS hybrid role. She also offers great utility through her ability to freeze her enemies, allowing you to strike them down while keeping yourself safe.

When exploring, her ranged technique makes her particularly good at engaging battles without being detected, it also has a chance to freeze enemies weak to ice, allowing you to start the fight with the upper hand. The wide AoE of her ultimate is also very handy for freezing an entire enemy team to give you a moment’s respite.

Unfortunately, her personal damage isn’t the best, and her shield is easily outshone by powerful Preservation characters like Gepard – but we all know what it’s like trying to get a five-star character. She is still a pretty valuable utility character to support your main DPS, especially earlier on in your journey, due to both her handy follow-up attacks and the fact that you get her for free as soon as you start. Plus, as you further level up her traces, she can also cleanse any allies she shields of debuffs.

What are the best light cones for March 7th?

She doesn’t just have one signature light cone – she’s way too cute for that. March 7th actually has two options for best light cone, ‘Day One of My New Life’ and ‘This Is Me!’, both of which boost her defense. Day One of My New Life is a great option if you plan to use March as more of a tank character, whereas This Is Me! is more suited to increasing her personal damage as a sub-DPS enabler.

If you’re looking for a five-star light cone to suit her, we recommend Texture of Memories. As March generally gives her shield to an ally, the personal shield is a handy bonus. Aside from that, feel free to experiment with the different light cones you have available – just make sure they align with the path of the Preservation so you can activate their skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Day One of My New Life Increases the wearer’s defense by 16%, and the damage resistance of all allies by 8%. Effects of the same type cannot stack Gacha This Is Me! Increases the wearer’s defense by 12%. Additionally, increases the wearer’s damage when they use their ultimate by 50% of their defense. This effect can only apply one time per enemy target Gacha Texture of Memories Increases the wearer’s effect resistance by 8%. If an enemy attacks the wearer when they have no shield, they gain a shield equal to 16% of their max HP for two turns. This effect can only trigger once every three turns. If the wearer has a shield when they’re attacked, the damage they receive decreases by 12% Herta’s Store in the Simulated Universe

What are the best relics for March 7th?

You can equip March 7th with a total of six relics – four from the normal sets, and two from the Simulated Universe sets. In terms of four-piece sets, Guard of Wuthering Snow is a great choice for boosting her defensive and survivability skills. Alternatively, Knight of Purity Palace is useful if you want to boost her shields.

When it comes to the Simulated Universe sets, it really depends on how far into the game mode you’ve got, and what kind of build you want for March 7th. Fleet of the Ageless is a great option for earlier in the game that boosts her HP and provides a team-wide buff. If you’re leaning into her defensive capabilities, we recommend grinding for Belobog of the Architects to make the most of her shields.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Knight of Purity Palace Two equipped: Increases defense by 15%

Four equipped: When March 7th creates a shield, it can absorb an additional 20% max damage Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford Guard of Wuthering Snow Two equipped: Reduces damage taken by 8%

Four equipped: At the beginning of the turn, if March 7th’s HP is equal to or less than 50% of her max HP, she restores HP equal to 8% of her max HP and regenerates five energy Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill

Planar ornaments

Relics Effects How to obtain Belobog of the Architects Two equipped: increases March 7th’s defense by 15%. When March 7th’s effect hit rate is 50% or higher, she gains an extra 15% defense Immersion Reward devices in World 6 of the Simulated Universe Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: increases March 7th’s max HP by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% Immersion Reward Devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

When you’re picking relics for March 7th, we recommend prioritizing the following stats.

Main stats:

Feet: defense

Neck: defense

Article: defense

Sub-stats:

Defense

Speed

HP

What are Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th abilities?

Here are all of March 7th’s attacks and skills. We recommend that you use her skill to shield your DPS wherever possible or to deflect some of the damage if an enemy targets a specific ally.

Aside from that, feel free to use her basic attack and ultimate as frequently as possible, especially when you’re facing an enemy that’s weak to ice, in order to increase your chances of freezing your opponents.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Frigid Cold Arrow Deals ice damage equal to 50% of her attack to one enemy Skill: The Power of Cuteness Provides a shield for the target ally that absorbs damage equal to 48% or March 7th’s defense plus 160 for three turns. If the ally has 30% or more HP, greatly increases the chance of enemies attacking the shielded ally Ultimate: Glacial Cascade Deal ice damage equal to 90% of March 7th’s attack to all enemies. On hit, the enemy has 50% base chance to be frozen for one turn. Frozen means that foes can’t move and take 30% of March 7th’s attack as ice damage at the start of each turn

Talent:

Skill Effect Girl Power When a shielded ally is hit, March counters with an ice attack that deals damage equal to 50% of her attack. It has a 20% chance to inflict frozen on the enemy for one turn. This can trigger two times per turn

Technique:

Technique Effect Freezing Beauty Immediately attack the enemy. As soon as you enter battle, you have a 100% base chance to freeze a random enemy for one turn. While frozen, the enemy can’t move and takes ice damage equal to 50% of March 7th’s attack at the beginning of each turn

Traces:

Traces Effect Purify March 7th’s skill removes one debuff from the target Reinforce The duration of the shield granted by March 7th’s skill lasts for one more turn Ice Spell Increases Glacial Cascade’s chance to freeze enemies by 15%

What are March 7th eidolons?

Eidolons seem to work in the same way as Genshin Impact’s constellation system. You need to receive a duplicate of the character whose eidolon you want to power up via a warp.

Eidolon Effect E1: Memory of You Every time she freezes a target she regains six energy E2: Memory of It Upon entering battle the ally with the lowest HP % gains a shield equal to 24% of her defense plus 320 for three turns E3: Memory of Everything Increases the level of March 7th’s ultimate by two (to a maximum of level 15), and her basic attack by one (up to a maximum of level ten) E4: Never Forfeit Again You can trigger her talent’s counter-effect one more time each turn. The damage dealt by the counter increases by 30% of her defense E5: Never Forget again Increases the level of March 7th’s skill and talent by two (to a maximum of level 15) E6: Just Like This, Always… Allies under the protection of March’s shield restore HP equal to 4% of their max HP plus 106 at the start of each round

What are Honkai Star Rail March 7th’s ascension materials?

You can use character EXP materials to ascend March 7th all the way to level 80, but you need to dish out an additional selection of specific materials to increase her ascension rank at certain levels. Here are all the materials you need for each ascension rank.

You can get the thief’s instinct and its higher-level counterparts, usurper’s scheme and conqueror’s will, from voidranger enemies, assignment rewards, the ember exchange shop, or by exchanging materials in the omni-synthesizer. For the horn of snow, you need to take on the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s corridor of fading echoes.

Required level Credits Materials 20 2.3k Four thief’s instinct 30 6.4k Eight thief’s instinct 40 12.8k Two horn of snow and five usurper’s scheme 50 32k Five horn of snow and eight usurper’s scheme 60 64k 15 horn of snow and five conqueror’s will 70 128k 28 horn of snow and seven conqueror’s will

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s March 7th?

March 7th is not only her name but also the day she woke up aboard the Astral Express. She has no memory of who she was before ending up on the train, and since then, she’s followed the vessel wherever it may take her, in hopes that she may someday learn more about her past.

Her English voice actor is Andi Gibson, who you may recognize from Breath of the Wild as Impa. The Japanese voice actor is Ogura Yui, who’s known for Rondine from Monster Hunter Rise and Erika Mishima from Digimon: Cyber Sleuth.

That’s it for our Honkai Star Rail March 7th build guide. If you fancy a trip back to Teyvat, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list, Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact events, and Genshin Impact banner guides on the way.