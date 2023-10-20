If you’re a fan of the wider series, Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang might look familiar to you. Sushang is one of the protagonists of the 7 Swords visual novel, is a secondary character in Honkai Impact 3rd, and now she’s here to accompany you on your fresh, trailblazing adventure. Sushang is a member of the Cloud Knights and shows herself to be an extremely caring and considerate person, though she can be impressionable at times.

If you want to get familiar with more of the Honkai-tonks you meet on your journey across the stars, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and our Honkai Star Rail characters guide. We’ve also got more build guides just like this one, including Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha, who bears a striking resemblance to Sushang’s traveling companion, Otto.

Here’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang’s build.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Sushang build?

Sushang deals high single-target damage, with a kit geared towards taking down bosses rather than groups of enemies. As such, she’s not as universal as other DPS, but her ability to advance her own attacks and dish out heaps of physical damage makes her a powerful asset for many solo-target challenges. Plus, she has a massive, chubby bird that butt-stomps enemies during her ult – what’s not to love?

Currently, we recommend building Sushang with plenty of attack, physical damage, and speed to make the most of her skills.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang?

Swordplay is a four-star light cone that is tailored to Sushang’s kit, complimenting her role as a single-target DPS. As it’s a four-star, it’s relatively easy to pull through the normal banner. However, if you’re looking for something to equip her with in the meantime, we recommend something that increases her attack. Also, be sure to only equip her with a light cone that aligns with the path of the Hunt, in order to activate its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain In the Night (five-star) Increases Sushang’s crit rate by 18%. While she is in battle, for every 10 speed above 100, her basic attack and skill damage increases by 6%, and the crit damage of her ultimate increases by 12%. This can stack up to six times. Light cone banner alongside Seele Cruising in the Stellar Sea (five-star) Increases Sushang’s crit rate by 8%, and increases her crit rate against enemies with HP less than 50% by an extra 8%. When she defeats an enemy, her attack increases by 20% for two turns. Herta’s Store Swordplay (four-star) Each time Sushang hits the same target, her damage dealt increases by 8%, stacking up to five times. The stack effect is reset when Sushang changes targets. Gacha Adversarial (three-star) Increases Sushang’s speed by 10% when she defeats an enemy. Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang?

Unsurprisingly, the best relic set for Sushang is Champion of Streetwise Boxing, as it increases her already high physical damage even further. It also gives her a nice boost to her attack when she performs or receives an attack, which compliments her speed and advances. When it comes to sub-stats, we recommend you aim for more physical damage, attack, and speed where possible.

Sushang’s kit is fairly simple – she likes to hit hard. That means Space Sealing Station is the best planar ornament set for her kit as it further boosts her attack potential.

Relic Effect How to obtain Champion of Streetwise Boxing Two pieces equipped: Increases physical damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: after Sushang attacks or is hit by an enemy, her attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to five times Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two pieces equipped: Increases attack by 12%

Four pieces equipped: increases Sushang’s speed by 6% and her basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two pieces equipped: Increases Sushang’s attack by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, Sushang’s attack increases by another 12%. Immersion Reward Devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Rutilant Arena Two pieces equipped: Increases Sushang’s Crit rate by 8%. When her Crit rate reaches 70% or higher, her basic attack and skill damage increase by 20%. Immersion Reward Devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Crit rate/crit damage

Feet: Attack

Link rope: Attack

Planar sphere: Physical damage increase

Sub-stats:

Crit damage, crit rate

Attack

Speed

Break

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang’s abilities?

Here’s what Sushang brings to battle (along with her giant sword). Sushang excels at heavy-hitting physical damage and has the chance to trigger extra buffs in her kit.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Cloudfencer Art: Starshine (single attack) Deal 50% of Sushang’s attack as physical damage to a target enemy Skill: Cloudfencer Art: Mountainfall (single attack) Deal 105% of Sushang’s attack as physical damage to a target enemy. After the final hit, there’s a 33% chance of triggering Sword Stance, dealing 50% of Sushang’s attack as additional physical damage to the target. If the target hits weakness break, Sword Stance is guaranteed to trigger Ultimate: Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald (single attack) Deal 192% of Sushang’s attack as physical damage to a target enemy, and advance her next action forward by 100%. Sushang’s attack also increases by 18%, and using her skill has two additional chances to trigger Sword Stance for two turns. Sword Stance triggered from the additional chances deals 50% of the original damage

Talent:

Skill Effect Dancing Blade Increases Sushang’s speed by 15% for two turns when there’s an enemy with weakness break on the field

Technique:

Skill Effect Cloudfencer: Warcry Immediately attack the enemy. After entering the battle, deal 80% of Sushang’s attack as physical damage to all enemies

Traces:

Trace Effect Guileless (unlocked at ascension two) Reduces the chance of enemies attacking Sushang when her HP is 50% or lower Riposte (unlocked at ascension four) Every time Sushang triggers Sword Stance, the damage increases by 2%. This can stack up to ten times Vanquisher (unlocked at ascension six) Sushang’s action forwards 15% if any enemies on the field have weakness break when she uses a skill or basic attack

What are Honkai Star Rail Sushang’s eidolons?

Like Genshin Impact’s constellation system, if you want to unlock Sushang’s eidolons, you need to pull more than one copy of her.

Eidolon Effect Level one: Child’s Play If Sushang’s target has weakness break, she regenerates one skill point after using her skill Level two: Refined Body After triggering Sword Stance, Sushang receives 20% reduced damage for one turn Level three: Ancient Sword Style Increases the level of Sushang’s ultimate by three up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level four: Sharp Mind Sushang’s ultimate’s crit rate increases by 15% and crit damage increases by 25% for targets with weakness break Level five: Will of Taixu Increases the level of Sushang’s skill by three, up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level six: Adapt Like Water The speed boost of Sushang’s talent can stack up to two times. After entering battle, Sushang immediately gains one stack of speed boost

What are Honkai Star Rail Sushang’s ascension materials?

To get Sushang nice and strong at max level, you need the following items. The artifex cogwheels and gyrehearts from the mara-struck enemies on the Xianzhou Luofu, Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe, or assignment rewards, or from the embers exchange store. In order to get some broken teeth of the iron wolf, head to the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s Great Mine and farm, farm, farm!

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Four a rtifex modules 30 6,400 Eight a rtifex modules 40 12,800 Two broken teeth of iron wolf and five a rtifex cogwheels 50 32,000 Five broken teeth of iron wolf and eight a rtifex cogwheels 60 64,000 15 broken teeth of iron wolf and five a rtifex gyrehearts 70 128,000 28 broken teeth of iron wolf and seven a rtifex gyrehearts

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang?

Sushang is a naive yet enthusiastic new member of Xianzhou Lufou’s Cloud Knights, led by Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan. She adores the historic legends and tales told about the Cloud Knights and is super excited to become a part of such stories. Sushang is always eager to help those in need and lives by the philosophy of ‘do one good deed a day and reflect on oneself three times a day’ – all of which certainly keeps her busy.

Sushang is a four-star, greatsword wielder, who deals physical damage and treads the path of the Hunt. Sushang’s English voice actor is Anjali Kunapaneni and her Japanese voice actor is Fukuen Misato.

And that’s everything we know about Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang. Now head over to our list of the best mobile RPGs for even more adventures on the go, or head back to Teyvat and use these Genshin Impact codes and our Genshin Impact tier list.