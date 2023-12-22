Minccino evolution guide

There are some adorable Pokémon out there, and while the first stage ‘mon fits that bill, Minccino’s evolution gives off a look that’s more akin to royalty; Cinccino’s regal aura is matched with what appears to be a dash of wisdom, though by no means is it intimidating. So, if you want to have quite a formidable normal-type on your team, allow us to teach you how to evolve Minccino.

Right, let’s dive into Minccino’s evolution.

Where can I catch Minccino?

On Nintendo Switch, the gen 5 Pokémon appears in two sets of games, the gen 8 Pokémon titles, Sword and Shield, and the gen 9 Pokémon entries, Scarlet and Violet. You can find them wandering around in the following areas:

Sword and Shield – Rolling Fields, Route 5, East Lake Axewell, and Giant’s Cap

– Rolling Fields, Route 5, East Lake Axewell, and Giant’s Cap Scarlet and Violet – you need to get the Indigo Disk DLC and head to the terrarium and search in the canyon or polar biomes

You tend to encounter Minncino earlier in the game, so a poké ball should suffice; however, if you find it later in the game, you might have to push the boat out and use a great ball.

How do I evolve Minccino?

To evolve Minccino you need to give it a shiny stone. You might be familiar with this evolution method thanks to Shellder’s evolution, Misdreavus’ evolution, Cetoddle’s evolution, Floette’s evolution, and Murkrow’s evolution. Luckily, it’s not too hard to find a shiny stone as they’re in the following locations:

Sword and Shield – the Digging Duo in Bridge Field, Route 8, Lake of Outrage, or as a poke job tier VII and VIII Right reward

– the Digging Duo in Bridge Field, Route 8, Lake of Outrage, or as a poke job tier VII and VIII Right reward Scarlet and Violet – Socarrot Trail, South Province (Area Six), a reward for catching 150 different Pokémon, and Porto Marinada auction

Where can I catch Cinccino?

If you want to bypass Minccino, you can find and catch Cinccino outright in these areas:

Sword and Shield – Rolling Fields, East Lake Axewell, and Giant’s Cap

– Rolling Fields, East Lake Axewell, and Giant’s Cap Scarlet and Violet – you need to get the Indigo Disk DLC and head to the terrarium and search in the canyon and polar biomes

As it’s a final stage Pokémon, we suggest you bring ultra balls and great balls with you so you can catch Cinccino regardless of its level. Maybe avoid using a ghost Pokémon to help you, as they’re the only type that normal Pokémon are resistant to.

How do I evolve Minccino in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Minccino in Pokémon Go, you need to give it 50 candies and a Unova stone. If you need help getting the stone, we suggest you can get them as a reward for completing field research tasks, the same way you can get the Sinnoh stone to evolve gen 4 Pokémon.

