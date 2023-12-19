All starter locations in Indigo Disk

Trainers, we have four words for you. Starter locations Indigo Disk. Yeah, we thought that might get your attention. The second piece of Scarlet and Violet DLC gives you the chance to catch every single starter for the series, and yes, that does mean we can divulge the Indigo Disk Torchic location.

We can’t deny how special the starter Pokémon are, and it fills us with joy to see various fire, water, and grass Pokémon pop up in the terrarium. Sure, we couldn’t care less about Chikorita, but let’s not focus on that. To help in your quest to catch ’em all, you should probably learn what the fire Pokémon weakness, water Pokémon weakness, and grass Pokémon weakness is.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about the starter locations in Indigo Disk.

How do I unlock starter Pokémon in Indigo Disk?

You can’t just dive right in and go after the starter Pokémon. You need to accumulate 3,000 BP (battle points) to then spend at Blueberry Academy, donating your hard-earned BP to the biome of your choice (savanna, polar, coastal, canyon), which then unlocks the starter Pokémon found in that area of the terrarium.

To get BP, you need to complete BBQs (Blueberry quests). Luckily, they’re all relatively easy, involving you walking a certain number of steps or catching specific Pokémon, for example. However, it can take a while to accumulate the BP you need, so strap yourself in for a grind and prepare to spend some time running errands.

Indigo Disk starter locations

Below, we list the location of each starter Pokémon by generation, divulging which biome they call home so you can prioritize which you want to donate your hard-earned BP to. Prepare yourself, they’re not necessarily in the biome you expect them to be in.

Gen 1 starter locations in Indigo Disk

Here’s where you can find the lovable gen 1 Pokémon:

Charmander is in the Savanna biome

Squirtle is in the canyon biome

Bulbasaur is in the coastal biome

Gen 2 starter locations in Indigo Disk

If you want to catch the three gen 2 Pokémon starters, you can find them in the following locations:

Totodile is in the savanna biome

Chikorita is in the coastal biome

Cyndaquil is in the polar biome

Gen 3 starter locations in Indigo Disk

As for the gen 3 Pokémon, this is where you can find them:

Torchic is in the polar biome

Mudkip is in the coastal biome

Treecko is in the canyon biome

Gen 4 starter locations in Indigo Disk

If you want to catch the Sinnoh starters, here’s where to find the gen 4 Pokémon:

Chimchar is in the polar biome

Piplup is in the polar biome

Turtwig is in the canyon biome

Gen 5 Pokémon starter locations in Indigo Disk

Here’s where you can find the gen 5 Pokémon:

Snivy is in the savanna biome

Oshawott is in the polar biome

Tepig is in the canyon biome

Gen 6 starter locations in Indigo Disk

Here’s where you can get the gen 6 Pokémon starters:

Froakie is in the coastal biome

Chespin is in the polar biome

Fennekin is in the savanna biome

Gen 7 starter locations in Indigo Disk

Want to get those Alola creatures on your team? Well, here’s where the gen 7 Pokémon are:

Popplio is in the coastal biome

Litten is in the canyon biome

Rowlet is in the savanna biome

Gen 8 starter locations in Indigo Disk

Finally, this is where you can find the gen 8 Pokémon:

Grookey is in the coastal biome

Sobble is in the savanna biome

Scorbunny is in the polar biome

With that you know all of the Indigo Disk starter locations. To further fill out your Pokédex, make sure you discover how to evolve Riolu, how to evolve Primeape, and how to evolve Pawmo. We can also help you learn more about Scyther’s evolution, Misdreavus’ evolution, Shellder’s evolution, Bisharp’s evolution, and Budew’s evolution.