All starter locations in Indigo Disk

Trainers, we have four words for you. Starter locations Indigo Disk. Yeah, we thought that might get your attention. The second piece of Scarlet and Violet DLC gives you the chance to catch every single starter for the series, and yes, that does mean we can divulge the Indigo Disk Torchic location.
We can’t deny how special the starter Pokémon are, and it fills us with joy to see various fire, water, and grass Pokémon pop up in the terrarium. Sure, we couldn’t care less about Chikorita, but let’s not focus on that. To help in your quest to catch ’em all, you should probably learn what the fire Pokémon weakness, water Pokémon weakness, and grass Pokémon weakness is.
Anyway, here’s all you need to know about the starter locations in Indigo Disk.
How do I unlock starter Pokémon in Indigo Disk?
You can’t just dive right in and go after the starter Pokémon. You need to accumulate 3,000 BP (battle points) to then spend at Blueberry Academy, donating your hard-earned BP to the biome of your choice (savanna, polar, coastal, canyon), which then unlocks the starter Pokémon found in that area of the terrarium.
To get BP, you need to complete BBQs (Blueberry quests). Luckily, they’re all relatively easy, involving you walking a certain number of steps or catching specific Pokémon, for example. However, it can take a while to accumulate the BP you need, so strap yourself in for a grind and prepare to spend some time running errands.
Indigo Disk starter locations
Below, we list the location of each starter Pokémon by generation, divulging which biome they call home so you can prioritize which you want to donate your hard-earned BP to. Prepare yourself, they’re not necessarily in the biome you expect them to be in.
Gen 1 starter locations in Indigo Disk
Here’s where you can find the lovable gen 1 Pokémon:
- Charmander is in the Savanna biome
- Squirtle is in the canyon biome
- Bulbasaur is in the coastal biome
Gen 2 starter locations in Indigo Disk
If you want to catch the three gen 2 Pokémon starters, you can find them in the following locations:
- Totodile is in the savanna biome
- Chikorita is in the coastal biome
- Cyndaquil is in the polar biome
Gen 3 starter locations in Indigo Disk
As for the gen 3 Pokémon, this is where you can find them:
- Torchic is in the polar biome
- Mudkip is in the coastal biome
- Treecko is in the canyon biome
Gen 4 starter locations in Indigo Disk
If you want to catch the Sinnoh starters, here’s where to find the gen 4 Pokémon:
- Chimchar is in the polar biome
- Piplup is in the polar biome
- Turtwig is in the canyon biome
Gen 5 Pokémon starter locations in Indigo Disk
Here’s where you can find the gen 5 Pokémon:
- Snivy is in the savanna biome
- Oshawott is in the polar biome
- Tepig is in the canyon biome
Gen 6 starter locations in Indigo Disk
Here’s where you can get the gen 6 Pokémon starters:
- Froakie is in the coastal biome
- Chespin is in the polar biome
- Fennekin is in the savanna biome
Gen 7 starter locations in Indigo Disk
Want to get those Alola creatures on your team? Well, here’s where the gen 7 Pokémon are:
- Popplio is in the coastal biome
- Litten is in the canyon biome
- Rowlet is in the savanna biome
Gen 8 starter locations in Indigo Disk
Finally, this is where you can find the gen 8 Pokémon:
- Grookey is in the coastal biome
- Sobble is in the savanna biome
- Scorbunny is in the polar biome
