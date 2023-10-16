Since their introduction in the second generation of Game Freak’s main series titles, steel Pokémon have been iron-tailing their way to victory. Twenty years later, there are plenty of heavy metal heroes, legendary or otherwise, ready to fight the fairies, obliterate the ice-types, and perpetually frustrate any poisonous Pokémon. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best steel Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

So, let’s get into our list of the best steel Pokémon.

Dialga

Fast move: Dragon breath

Charged move: Iron head

The first of many steel Pokémon cover stars, Dialga still puts up an impressive fight for the top spot on this list. With dragon coverage, thanks to its dragon moves, and the ability to fight those pesky fairies with iron head, there’s little to get in the way of your sweeping opponents with the legendary controller of time.

To better understand the dragon side of Dialga, check out our dragon Pokémon weakness guide.

Melmetal

Fast move: Thunder shock

Thunder shock Charged move: Rock slide

Melmetal is the physical equivalent of mercury in flux, and I don’t mean like a tarot reading, I mean it’s a monster made out of squishy liquid metal. Still, the gigantic gooey mess that is Melmetal still packs a mean punch as one of the most potent leading attackers on this list, and there’s good scope for taking down frightening fire-types with access to rock slide.

Registeel

Fast move: Lock on

Lock on Charged move: Flash cannon

One of the few pure steel-types on this list, Registeel is a bit of a beast. With hard-hitting steel attacks, as well as the option of focus blast for taking down any other metal-mons, this third-generation legendary still stacks up against some of the more potent Pokémon Go challengers.

Metagross

Fast move: Bullet punch

Bullet punch Charged move: Meteor mash

The third generation of Pokémon gave us not one, but two classic steel Pokémon, thanks to the pseudo-legendary Metagross. With staggering stats, a steel/psychic dual-typing that has a good amount of coverage, and thanks to the addition of mega evolution to Pokémon Go, a mega form that stands out as the best steel-type attacker in the game, this metal head is not to be missed.

To get inside the mind of Metagross, consider giving our psychic Pokémon weakness guide a read.

Cobalion

Fast move: Metal claw

Metal claw Charged move: Sacred sword

Cobalion is the ultimate check to most of the other steel-types on this list, except those with dual psychic typing, due to its own dual fighting-type. With exclusive access to sacred sword among other steel types, bulky health stats, and few super-effective weaknesses, this sword of justice is a solid option for the great league, if not the higher echelons.

To better understand the fighting spirit in Cobalion, take a look at our fighting Pokémon weakness guide.

Empoleon

Fast move: Metal claw

Metal claw Charged move: Hydro cannon/flash cannon

Steel doesn’t like fire, not one bit, so how can you counter this? Easy, with a dual-type water and steel Pokémon like Empoleon, the grown-up version of one of my favourite starters, Piplup. You’d think it would be Blastoise who would be master of the cannons, what with there being one on his back, but it’s Empoleon that has access to both flash cannon, and hydro cannon, which I think you’ll agree is some serious firepower.

To master the waves Empoleon can create, swim across to our water Pokémon weakness guide.

Heatran

Fast move: Fire spin

Fire spin Charged move: Iron head

If you know anything about thermodynamics, you know that heat and steel can come together for devastating effect. Never is this more true than with Heatran, one of the few steel-type steel counters thanks to its half fire-typing. Also, it’s the only legendary shiny from Pokémon Go I personally own, so I can’t not include it, even if its pink eyes suggest that a sneaky Magmar might have been dropping farts on my poor Heatran’s pillow.

If you want to survive the heat, take a look at our fire Pokémon weakness guide.

Zacian and Zamazenta (Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield)

Fast move: Metal claw

Metal claw Charged move: Iron head

We’re sticking this pair of legendaries together as they both have access to similar steel-type movepools in their crowned sword and crowned shield forms. With Zacian’s sky-high attacking stat, and Zamazenta’s impressive all-around bulk, either of these options are sure to frustrate opponents and pulverise any ice, rock, or fairy Pokémon.

Magnezone

Fast move: Charge beam

Charge beam Charged move: Mirror shot

The fourth generation of Pokémon is a high point for steel-type Pokémon, as not only is it Dialga’s first outing, but Magenzone’s too. As the only electric/steel-type crossover in the game, barring sweet little Togedemaru, Magnezone’s incredible coverage, and substantial bulk, make it the sort of opponent no one wants to see switch in mid-battle.

To have a spark of hope against Magnezone, take a look at our electric Pokémon weakness guide.

Jirachi

Fast move: Confusion

Confusion Charged move: Doom desire

As the only mythical steel Pokémon, Jirachi is a bit of a niche, but one well worth adding to your roster. With unique access to its powerful main series move, doom desire, psychic and fairy move coverage with confusion and dazzling gleam, and no single stat under 200 (which is impressive, if you don’t know), there’s more than enough reason to pick this tiny steel-type.

