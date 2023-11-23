Blub Defense codes November 2023

Roblox Blub Defense codes are a great way to get some extra resources to build your fortress, you need to protect your blubs at all costs.

You step out to the fresh morning air and bam, you see dark clouds in the distance and know that only Blub Defense codes can save you now. The hordes are on their way and time is of the essence; you need to build a fortress, recruit some soldiers, and protect your blubs at all costs in this Roblox experience.

Blub Defense codes

Active codes:

  • blub – 500 coins

What are Blub Defense codes?

Building a fortress and army costs some serious coin but Blub Defense codes provide you with plenty. The developer, Blob Defense, tends to add new ones in celebration of events and milestones, so check back here regularly to ensure you don’t miss out on any goodies.

How do I redeem Blub Defense codes?

To redeem Blub Defense codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Go into Blub Defense
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

