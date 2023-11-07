To Honkai Star Rail’s Pela, the rules of victory never change – and as the Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards, she’s certainly familiar with rules. This fiercely intelligent young lady may look small and sweet, but she’s a frosty fighter who manages her tasks like clockwork, keeping an ever-vigilant eye on those she oversees. So now it’s time for a good old counterattack as we take a look at who exactly Pela is, diving into her attacks, eidolons, and best build.

Here’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Pela.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Pela build?

Pela’s attacks dish out plenty of ice damage, but the debuffs she applies are where she really shines. Not only is she capable of freezing enemies, but her skill also applies weakness, which reduces the damage dealt by the enemy, and her ultimate lowers her target’s defense, allowing both Pela and the rest of her team to swoop in and finish them off. To sweeten the deal, her passive sees her gain additional energy when her attacks inflict debuffs on enemies.

Pela works well as a sub-DPS alongside another strong damage dealer that can make the most of the debuffs she inflicts. When building her, we recommend increasing her ice damage, attack, and energy restoration where possible.

How do I use Honkai Star Rail’s Pela?

Pela is incredibly useful in battles. Her attacks can inflict Exposed on enemies, which reduces their defense by a whopping 40%, allowing your DPS to come in and smash through them. Her E4 also reduces enemies ice resistance, so pairing her with an ice DPS is key.

What are the best light cones for Pela?

Good Night and Sleep Well is a four-star light cone designed around Pela’s kit, increasing the damage she deals to enemies inflicted with debuffs and DoT. If you don’t have this light cone, feel free to substitute it with something else that increases Pela’s attack – but make sure it aligns with the path of Nihility to enable its skill.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Good Night and Sleep Well (four-star) Increases Pela’s damage dealt to enemies with debuffs. For every debuff the target enemy has, Pela’s damage increases by 12%. This effect stacks up to three times and also applies to DoT Gacha Incessant Rain (five-star) Increases Pela’s effect hit rate by 12%. When she deals damage to an enemy with three or more debuffs, her crit rate increases by 12%. After Pela uses her basic attack, skill, or ultimate, Pela applies Aether Code to enemies. Targets with this application deceive 12% further damage for one turn. Light cone banner alongside Silver Wolf Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat (four-star) When Pela hits an enemy, if the enemy is not already Ensnared, there is a 60% base chance to Ensnare them. This decreases their defense by 12% for one turn. Gacha Void (three-star) Increases Pela’s effect hit rate for three turns at the beginning of battle Gacha

What are the best relics for Pela?

The best relic set for Pela is Hunter of Glacial Forest, as it both increases her ice damage and the damage she deals to frozen enemies. When it comes to substats, we recommend prioritizing ice damage, attack, and energy restoration.

To further support Pela’s debuff kit, we recommend equipping her with Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise as her Honkai Star Rail simulated universe set. This increases her attack and her effect hit rate, which pairs perfectly with her kit.

Relic Effect How to obtain Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: Increases attack

Four equipped: Pela’s speed increases by 6%, and her basic attack damage increases by 10%. Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Hunter of Glacial Forest Two equipped: Increases ice damage

Four equipped: Increases Pela’s crit damage by 25% for two turns after she uses her ultimate Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone

Planar Ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Two equipped: Increases Pela’s effect hit rate by 10%. Meanwhile, her attack increases by an amount equal to 25% of the current hit rate, up to a maximum of 25% bonus Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: Increases Pela’s maximum HP by 12%. When her speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8%. Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe Broken Keel Two equipped: Increases Pela’s effect resistance by 10%. When her effect resistance is 30% or higher, all allies’ crit damage increases by 10%. Immersion Reward devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: Crit rate, crit damage

Feet: Speed

Link rope: Energy regeneration

Planar sphere: Ice damage increase

Sub-stats:

Speed

Break

Crit rate, crit damage

Attack

What are Pela’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Frost Shot (single attack) Deals 50% of Pela’s attack as ice damage to a target enemy. Skill: Frostbite (impair) Deals 105% of Pela’s attack as ice damage to a target enemy and removes one buff. Ultimate: Zone Suppression (impair) Deals ice damage equal to 60% of Pela’s attack to all enemy units, with a 100% chance to inflict the exposed state on enemies. This reduces enemies’ defense by 30% for two turns.

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Data Collecting If Pela’s attack inflicts debuff on the enemy, Pela gains an additional 5 energy. This can trigger once per attack.

Technique:

Skill Effect Preemptive Strike Immediately attack the enemy. After entering the battle, deal 80% of Pela’s attack as ice damage equal to a random enemy, with a 100% base chance of lowering the defense of all enemies by 20% for two turns

Traces:

Trace Effect Bash (unlocked at ascension two) Pela deals 20% more damage to enemies with debuffs. The Secret Strategy (unlocked at ascension four) Increases all allies’ effect hit rate by 10% when Pela is on the field. Wipe Out (unlocked at ascension six) Using Pela’s skill to remove buffs increases the damage of Pela’s next turn by 20%.

What are Pela’s eidolons?

Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail are, essentially, the Honkai equivalent of Genshin Impact’s constellations. They offer a variety of handy buffs that you unlock by pulling more than one copy of a character. Here are all of Pela’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one: Victory Report Pela regenerates five energy upon defeating an enemy. Level two: Adamant Charge Using Pela’s skill to remove buffs increases her speed by 10% for two turns. Level three: Suppressive Force Increases the level of Pela’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and the level of her basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten. Level four: Full Analysis When Pela uses her skill, there is a 100% chance to reduce the enemy’s ice resistance by 12% for two turns. Level five: Absolute Jeopardy Increases the level of Pela’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of 15, and the level of her talent by two, up to a maximum of level ten. Level six: Feeble Pursuit When Pela attacks a debuffed enemy, she deals an additional 40% of her attack as ice damage.

What are Pela’s ascension materials?

Pela, to get all the way up to level 80, needs a few ascensions. This requires the following materials. You get horns of snow as drops in one of the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadows – the Robot Settlement to be precise.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3,200 Four extinguished core s 30 6,400 Eight extinguished core s 40 12,800 Two horns of snow, five glimmering core s 50 32,000 Five horns of snow, eight glimmering core s 60 64,000 15 horns of snow, five squirming core s 70 128,000 28 horns of snow, seven squirming core s

What are Pela’s trace materials?

To level Pela’s abilities and traces up to their maximum, these are the materials you need.

28 extinguished cores, 42 glimmering cores, and 42 squirming cores Obtain from flamespawn enemies, purchase from the Embers Exchange, and the Herta Space Station world shop



12 obsidian of dread, 54 obsidian of desolation, and 105 obsidian of obsession Obtain from the Bud of Nihility calyx, purchase from the Embers Exchange store, purchase from Herta’s Space Station world shop, and the Jarilo-VI world shop

12 Guardian’s Lament Obtain from Cocolia, Mother of Deception’s boss fight in the Echo of War at Everwinter Hill

5 tracks of destiny Obtain from events, as rewards in the Simulated Universe, from the Embers exchange, and Nameless Honor (battlepass) rewards

2,400,000 credits

Skill trace priority:

Ultimate > talent > skill > basic attack

Major trace priority:

Bash > The Secret Strategy > Wipe Out

What are the best Honkai Star Rail Pela team comps?

Pela, as a debuffer, can slot into many teams. At later eidolons, specifically E4, Pela is a great unit in an ice-themed team.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Pela Jingliu Bronya Flex healer slot Pela Imbibitor Lunae Yukong Luocha Pela Yanqing Gepard Flex healer slot

