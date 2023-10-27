Genshin Impact Sara build, weapons, and more

Leader of the Tenryou Commission, Genshin Impact’s Sara is a unique, four-star electro character best suited to an electro support or sub-DPS role. Her unique kit makes he hard to master, but she can be a brilliant asset to the right team. So let’s take a look at our best Genshin Impact Sara build, featuring her best weapons, artifacts, team builds, and more.

What is the best Genshin Impact Sara build?

Kujou Sara is an Electro Vision and bow user with some interesting skills. It can a little tricky to make the most of her kit, and she’s often overlooked as a result. However, when built correctly and utilised to her full potential, she can be a real asset to many of your team comps. This guide is based on personal experience from playing Sara in-game, as well as the amazing work of the dedicated fans over on r/KujouSaraMains. I also want to give a massive shout-out to this extremely helpful post from Reddit user ThePhilosogamer.

While she can be used as a main DPS, we generally advise against it as she’s not really built for that role. Sara works best as a sub-DPS or a buffer support, with some potential to be used as a battery, though she doesn’t excel at this as much as other characters (like Genshin Impact’s Fischl or Genshin Impact’s Raiden).

Sara is capable of both dealing damage and offering support simultaneously, so whichever role you choose to build her as, it’s a good idea to invest in both of these strengths if you want to maximize her contributions in battle. Her main benefits are her long-ranged attacks, consistent electro application, and her ability to provide attack buffs and energy recharge for her team.

Sadly, she’s not really viable before you get her to C2, as her automatic buff is gated behind this. Additionally, she does offer less support abilities than other characters that fit the role such as Genshin Impact’s Bennett. However, for the right team she offers some great utility that you’ll struggle to replace, and she can actually work alongside other buffers like Bennett with the right build.

Sara isn’t the easiest character to use, and it may take some practice to get used to her playstyle. But with some patience and the help of this guide, which focuses on the best sub-DPS buffer support builds, we hope to help you get to grips with this powerful but tricky ally.

What are the best weapons for Sara?

Skyward Harp is a really strong pick for Genshin Impact’s Sara. It has the highest base attack of all bows, which greatly enhances the attack buff given by her elemental skill, Tengu Stormcall. Aside from the Skyward Harp, none of the other five-star bows really suit Sara’s playstyle, but they still offer higher attack than most of the four-star options.

When it comes to four-star bows, Alley Hunter is a great choice, as it offers a strong attack bonus, and compliments her switch-dependant playstyle, as it increases her damage for every second she’s in the party but not on the field. If you have Sara at C2, Alley Hunter is perfect – and even surpasses most five-star bows at refinement rank five.

If you don’t have Sara at C2 yet, you can use Sacrificial Bow to roughly emulate the benefits of her second constellation. While you may not make the most of its skill due to the brief windows that Sara is in the field, it offers decent energy recharge and, alongside Alley Hunter, has the highest base attack of all of the four-star bows.

Alternatively, as a sub-dps, The Viridescent Hunt from the battle pass is a good shout, as it increases crit rate and boosts the damage of her elemental burst, and its skill allows you to deal damage to multiple targets at once. If you’re struggling to get any of the other weapons and are happy to pay for the battle pass, this may be the best option for you as, unfortunately, most free to play weapons that are easy to get hold of aren’t really suitable for her.

Weapon Effect Where to get Skyward Harp Bonus effect: +4.8% crit rate

Skill: Increases crit damage by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% physical attack damage. Can only occur once every four seconds Gacha Alley Hunter Bonus Effect: +6% attack

Skill: When Sara is equipped with this weapon and is in the party but not on the field, her damage increases by 2% every second, up to a max of 20%. When she’s on the field for more than four seconds, the aforementioned damage buff decreases by 4% per second until it reaches 0% Gacha Sacrificial Bow Bonus effect: +6.7% energy recharge

Skill: after damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own cooldown. Can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha The Viridescent Hunt Bonus effect: +6% crit rate

Skill: upon hit, normal and aimed shot attacks have a 50% chance to generate a cyclone, which continuously attracts surrounding enemies, dealing 40% of attack as damage to these enemies every 0.5 seconds for four seconds. This effect can only occur once every 14 seconds Battle pass reward

What are the best artifacts for Sara?

When it comes to picking artifacts for Sara, you’ve got a few options. Your best choice is equipping her with four pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate. As Sara’s burst is her primary source of damage, this set’s boost to her energy recharge and burst damage is perfect for maximising her damage output and how frequently she can buff her allies.

Alternatively, combining two pieces of Thundering Fury with two pieces of Noblesse Oblige is great for offering a boost to both your electro damage and burst damage.

Finally, you can use four pieces of Thundersoother. While not usually a prime choice, this set offers a 35% boost to electro damage. However, to make the most of it, it requires you having at least one other electro character on the team in addition to Sara.

Artifact set Effect How to get Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Two Thundering Fury

Two Noblesse Oblige Electro damage +15%

Elemental burst damage +20% Thundering Fury from the Midsummer Courtyard domain in Starfell Valley, Starsnatch Cliff

Noblesse Oblige from the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox Thundersoother Two equipped: electro resistance +40%

Four equipped: increases damage dealt against enemies affected by electro by 35% From the Midsummer Courtyard domain in Starfell Valley, Starsnatch Cliff

Artifact stat and sub-stat priorities

When picking artifacts for Sara, it’s best to prioritize these stats:

Crit rate

Crit damage

Attack%

Damage bonus

Energy recharge

What are Genshin Impact Sara’s skills?

Here are all of Kujou Sara’s skills and talents. Her most important asset in battle is her Tengu Stormcall, and as such getting into the swing of using it at the right moment is integral.

When it comes to playstyle, frequent swapping is the key to Sara’s success. When her abilities are ready, switch to Sara and use them to both buff her allies and dish out some damage, before switching to your main DPS or burst DPS make the most of the attack bonus she provides. When built, even during these brief appearances, she can deal some great damage, which only gets better if you manage to get her to C6. At this constellation, she also becomes the ultimate support for all electro characters, including Raiden.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Tengu Bowmanship Normal: perform up to five shots with a bow

Charged: perform a more precise aimed shot. A fully charged arrow will deal electro damage, and when in Crowfeather Cover state, Sara will leave behind a Crowfeather after the attack hits. The Crowfeather she leaves behind triggers Tengu Juurai: Ambush, this deals AoE electro damage and grants the active character an attack bonus based on Sara’s base attack

Plunge: fire a shower of arrows in mid-air, these deal AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Tengu Stormcall Sara retreats and gains Crowfeather Cover for 18 seconds. When Sara next fires a fully-charged aimed shot, she consumes Corwfeather Cover and leaves a Crowfeather at the target location. Crowfeathers trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush after a short time, dealing electro damage and granting the active character within its AoE an attack bonus based on Sara’s base attack. The attack bonus from different Tengu Juurai do not stack, and their effects and duration are determined by the last Tengu Juurai to take effect Elemental burst: Subjugation: Koukou Sendou Casts down Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker, dealing AoE electro damage. Then Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker spreads out into four consecutive bouts of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster to deal AoE electro damage. Titanbreak and Stormcluster provide the active character with the same attack bonus as Tengu Stormcall

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Land Survey Time spent on expeditions in Inazuma is reduced by 25% Immovable Will While in Crowfeather Cover, aimed shot charge time is reduced by 60% Decorum When Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits an enemy, Sara will restore 1.2 energy to all party members for every 100% energy recharge she has. This can only be triggered once every three seconds

What are Genshin Impact Sara’s constellations?

Constellations are buffs that improve how a character performs in battle. You can level up Sara’s constellations when you receive her as duplicate when making a wish.

Sara’s capabilities as a support are, unfortunately, heavily tied to her constellations, meaning you need to pull her multiple times if you want to use her viably. As mentioned above, C2 is a massive game-changer when it comes to her buffing abilities, and is pretty much a necessity when it comes to getting the most out of her kit.

Her C4 and C6 are also great for maximizing Sara’s utility, so the more constellations you get for her, the better. Luckily, as a four-star character who not only gets featured on rate-up banners, but is also available on the normal banner, getting constellations for her is not as difficult as a other characters – as long as the RNG gods smile upon you, of course!

Constellation Effect C1: Crow’s Eye When Tengu Juurai grants an attack bonus or hits opponents, the cooldown of Tengu Stormcall is decreased by one second. This can be triggered once every three seconds C2: Dark Wings Unleashing Tengu Stormcall leaves a weaker Crowfeather at Sara’s original position that deals 30% of its original damage C3: The War Within Increases the level of Subjugation: Koukou Sendou by three C4: Conclusive Proof The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Subjugation: Koukou Sendou is increased to six C5: Spellsinger Increases the level of Tengu Stormcall by three C6: Sin of Pride The electro damage of characters who have had their attack increased by Tengu Juurai have their critical hit damage increased by 60%

What are Genshin Impact Sara’s ascension materials?

Save up these items in order to ascend Genshin Impact’s Sara as soon as you reach the right level. The mask drops come from hilichurl enemies, wheras you can find the red dendrobium flowers growing around Inazuma. The storm beads are boss drops from the Thunder Manifestation world boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One vajrada amethyst sliver, three dendrobium, three damaged masks 40 40k Three vajrada amethyst fragment, two storm beads, ten dendrobium, 15 damaged masks 50 60k Six vajrada amethyst fragment, four storm beads, 20 dendrobium, 12 stained masks 60 80k Three vajrada amethyst chunk, eight storm beads, 30 dendrobium, 18 stained masks 70 100k Six vajrada amethyst chunk, 12 storm beads, 45 dendrobium, 12 ominous mask 80 120k Six vajrada amethyst gemstone, 20 storm beads, 60 dendrobium, 24 ominous masks

What are Genshin Impact Sara’s talent materials?

You can level each of Sara’s active skills to a maximum of level ten. Here are the materials you need to raise on of her skills to max level.

As with her ascension materials, you can get the masks from hillichurl enemies. The elegance books come from the Violet Court domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, and the ashen hearts come from the La Signora weekly boss in Inazuma.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six damaged masks, three teachings of elegance Three 17.5k Three stained masks, two guide to elegance Four 25k Four stained masks, four guide to elegance Five 30k Six stained masks, six guide to elegance Six 37.5k Nine stained masks, nine guide to elegance Seven 120k Four ominous masks, four philosophies of elegance, one ashen heart Eight 260k Six ominous masks, six philosophies of elegance, one ashen heart Nine 450k Nine ominous masks, 12 philosophies of elegance, two ashen heart Ten 700k 12 ominous masks, 16 philosophies of elegance, two ashen heart, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Sara team comps?

When built, Sara can fit into most team comps – I mean, who doesn’t love a good attack buff? However, it’s these very supporting abilities that dictate which teammates are best suited to fight alongside her.

Though extremely useful, her buff suffers from a range limitation, meaning she’s best suited to supporting close-ranged DPS allies.

Additionally, due to the short duration of the buff, it’s a good idea to team her up with sub-DPS who have talents that ‘snapshot’ (the attack’s power doesn’t change after activation). Funnily enough, all electro characters fit either one or both of these criteria – which is very handy, considering she makes a great support to most electro characters anyway, especially at C6.

Here are some example team comps for Sara. Keep in mind that you can substitute characters depending on who is available to you, especially if they can fill a similar role. Click on the character portrait to see their full build guide.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Raiden Sara Kazuha Bennett Raiden Sara Yae Miko Venti Keqing Sara Nahida Kuki Ayabbto Sara Fischl Bennett

