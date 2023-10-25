Genshin Impact’s Barbara is a self-proclaimed idol who is loved by every citizen in Mondstadt. You get her for free very early on, and she’s a four-star hydro character that provides some decent heals and is best placed in a support role. Our Genshin Barbara build features all of her skills, constellations, best weapons and artifacts, and more, so you can make the most of this adorable little optimist.

Genshin Impact Barbara can heal our hearts and soul – here’s how to get the best build for her!

What’s the best Genshin Impact Barbara build?

Barbara is best suited to a support role as she can dish out some pretty impressive heals and automatically revive characters at constellation level six. We recommend using her in a team with another hydro character, such as Genshin Impact’s Mona, to take advantage of hydro elemental resonance, which increases healing by 30%.

Alternatively, since the arrival of Sumeru and the dendro element, players have found Barbara to be amazing when combined with Genshin Impact’s Collei and either Genshin Impact’s Tighnari or the dendro Genshin Impact Traveler. This is due to the way her elemental skill’s ring treats entities and the way the game treats the dendro seed pods created by the bloom reaction.

What are the best Genshin Impact Barbara weapons?

Our preferred choice of catalyst is the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers. If you do choose this weapon, we recommend switching Barbara in and out of combat every 20 seconds to take full advantage of the attack bonus. We do recommend you try to get this weapon to refinement rank five if possible.

Prototype Amber is also a great choice, as it’s craftable which makes it very affordable for F2P players. Its energy refund and team heals scale well with refinements.

Alternatively, you can pick Everlasting Moonglow. Its passive isn’t very useful for an off-field Barbara, but it works as a stat stick, increasing her HP% and healing bonus.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (three-star) Bonus effect: HP increase

Skill: After switching characters, the new character on the field has an attack increase of 24% for ten seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds All banners Prototype Amber (four-star) Bonus effect: HP increase

Skill: Elemental bursts regenerate four energy every two seconds for six seconds. All party members also regenerate 4% HP every two seconds for the duration of the effect Craft via blacksmith Everlasting Moonglow (five-star) Bonus effect: HP increase

Skill: Increases healing bonus by 10%, and normal attack damage by 1% of Barbara’s max HP. For 12 seconds after using her elemental burst, any of Barbara’s normal attacks that hit opponents restore 0.6 of her energy Weapon banner Favonius Codex (four-star) Bonus effect: Energy recharge increase

Skill: Crit hits have a chance to generate elemental particles, which restore six energy for Barbara. All banners

What are the best Genshin Impact Barbara artifacts?

We highly recommend tracking down a full set of Maden Beloved artifacts in order to make Barbara the best healer she can be. If you haven’t quite got the right set, then Ocean-Hued Clam can help in the meantime.

If the artifact archons aren’t giving you what you want, then a two-piece bonus of either Tenacity of the Millelith or Vourukasha’s Glow helps to stack up Barbara’s HP for more healing power.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Maiden Beloved Two equipped: Increases healing effectiveness

Four equipped: Increases healing received for all party members by 20% for ten seconds when using an elemental skill or burst Valley of Remembrance domain Ocean-Hued Clam Two equipped: Increases healing effectiveness

Four equipped: When Barbara heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam appears for three seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered. At the end of the duration, it explodes, dealing damage to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP. This effect triggers even when Barbara is not on the field Slumbering Court domain Tenacity of the Millelith Two equipped: Increases HP Ridge Watch domain Vourukasha’s Glow Two equipped: Increases HP Molten Iron Fortress domain

Artifact stat recommendations

Energy is not required, as you should only use Barbara’s burst as a last resort. As such, you should focus on HP to increase her healing.

Main stats:

Sands: HP

Goblet: HP

Circlet: Healing bonus

Sub-stats:

HP

Healing bonus

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Barbara’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Whisper of Water Normal: Performs four hydro attacks

Charged: Consumes stamina to deal AoE hydro damage

Plunging: Deals AoE hydro damage upon impact with the ground Elemental skill: Let the Show Begin Summons a Melody Loop that deals AoE hydro damage and afflicts the wet status. As long as the Melody Loop is active: Normal attacks will heal all party members and nearby allies, this scales with Barbara’s max HP

Charged attacks generate four times the amount of healing.

A certain amount of the current character’s HP will heal at regular intervals.

The wet status applies to the character and any enemies that come in contact with them Elemental burst: Shining Miracle Heals all party members for a large amount of HP

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Glorious Season (unlocked at ascension one) Melody Loop also reduces party member’s stamina consumption by 12% Encore (unlocked at ascension four) Melody Loop lasts a second longer each time a character gains an elemental orb or particle With My Whole Heart (unlocked automatically) Perfect cooking has a 12% chance to double the product

What are Genshin Impact Barbara’s constellations?

Here’s every bonus you receive when ascending Barbara.

Constellation Effect C1: Gleeful Songs Regenerates one energy every ten seconds C2: Vitality Burst Decreases the cooldown of Let the Show Begin by 15%. The current character gains a 15% hydro damage bonus while the skill is active C3: Star of Tomorrow Increases the level of Shining Miracle by three C4: Attentiveness Be My Power Barbara’s charged attacks regenerate one energy. A maximum of five energy regenerates from one charged attack C5: The Purest Companionship Increases the level of Let the Show Begin by three C6: Dedicating Everything to You When Barbara is not in play, and the character in use falls, they’re automatically revived with 100% HP. This can only occur once every 15 minutes

What are Genshin Impact Barbara’s ascension materials?

Barbara needs a lot of philanemo mushrooms to ascend. You can find these growing on walls and roofs around Mondstadt. The scrolls drop from Abyss Mage enemies, and the cleansing hearts come from the Oceanid in Liyue.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One varunada lazurite sliver, three philanemo mushrooms, three divining scroll 40 40,000 Three varunada lazurite fragments, two cleansing hearts, ten philanemo mushrooms, 15 divining scroll 50 60,000 Six varunada lazurite fragments, four cleansing hearts, 20 philanemo mushrooms, 12 sealed scroll 60 80,000 Three varunada lazurite chunks, eight cleansing hearts, 30 philanemo mushrooms, 18 sealed scroll 70 100,000 Six varunada lazurite chunks, 12 cleansing hearts, 45 philanemo mushrooms, 12 forbidden curse scroll 80 120,000 Six varunada lazurite gemstones, 20 cleansing hearts, 60 philanemo mushrooms, 24 forbidden curse scroll

What are Genshin Impact Barbara’s talent materials?

Here’s the list of items you need to level up Barbara’s talents. We recommend focusing on her skill, burst, and then normal attack to get her healing up to scratch.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six divining scrolls, three teachings of freedom Three 17,500 Three sealed scrolls, two guides of freedom Four 25,000 Four sealed scrolls, four guides of freedom Five 30,000 Six sealed scrolls, six guides of freedom Six 37,500 Nine sealed scrolls, nine guides of freedom Seven 120,000 Four forbidden curse scrolls, four philosophies of freedom, one ring of Boreas Eight 260,000 Six forbidden curse scrolls, six philosophies of freedom, one ring of Boreas Nine 450,000 Nine forbidden curse scrolls, 12 philosophies of freedom, two rings of Boreas Ten 700,000 12 forbidden curse scrolls, 16 philosophies of freedom, two rings of Boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Barbara team comps?

As a healer, Barbara is very useful in any team you need some assistance with. However, due to her elemental skill constantly applying the wet status, she works well in vaporize, freeze, bloom, and other elemental comps, too.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Barbara Nahida Nilou Flexible slot Barbara Raiden Yelan Kazuha Barbara Ganyu Ayaka Kazuha Barbara Hu Tao Xiangling Kazuha

