Genshin Impact’s Thoma is the sweetest cinamon roll you’ll ever meet. He also happens to be a pretty great house husbando, and a decet four-star pyro polearm wielder with a great shield at higher investment. In this Genshin Impact Thoma build we take a look at his skills, constellations, best weapons, and more, so you can give him the respect he deserves after all that hard work he does around the Kamisato household.

Here’s everything in our Genshin Impact Thoma build:

What’s the best Genshin Impact Thoma build?

Thoma is a pyro support character capable of shielding his team with his skill and burst, while also setting his enemies ablaze, shredding their defenses. He’s quite situational, but currently has the second strongest shield at max stacks, and offers great stagger resistance. He’s pretty cost-effective, requiring low investment and less resin to build than other characters.

However, he has extremely high energy recharge requirements, his damage and skills don’t scale well, and he’s a pretty niche option for most teams, meaning you can usually find a stronger unit to take his spot.

Don’t sleep on Thoma, though. Especially in the current, dendro-heavy meta of Genshin Impact’s Sumeru, he’s finding a firm place among many elemental reaction teams.

What’s the best weapon for Thoma?

Due to Thoma’s desperate need for energy recharge, we recommend equipping him with any weapons that boost that stat. Engulfing Lightning is a great choice for Thoma in elemental interaction teams, due to it having both energy recharge and elemental mastery, but is more often better used on Genshin Impact’s Raiden or Genshin Impact’s Xiangling.

Alternatively, Favonius Lance is a great choice for helping Thoma meet his energy recharge requirements, but you need a lot of crit rate to trigger its passive reliably. If you’ve got a spare Skyward Spine, this also works to boost his energy recharge, but offers little else.

Outside of the above, the Catch is the best free to play option, but, like Engulfing Lightning, is highly contested by other characters. A good alternative is Kitain Cross Spear, which falls behind in its general buffs, but is far more affordable for a niche character like Thoma.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Engulfing Lightning Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases attack by 28% of energy recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% attack in this way. Also gain 30% energy recharge for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst Gacha Favonius Lance Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha Skyward Spine Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases crit rate by 8% and increases normal attack speed by 12%. Additionally, normal and charged attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of attack as damage in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every two seconds Gacha The Catch Base stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases elemental burst damage by 16% and elemental burst critical rate by 6% Purchase from Kujirai Momji of the Inazuma Fishing Association Kitain Cross Spear Base stat: elemental mastery

Skill: increases elemental skill damage by 6%. After your elemental skill hits an opponent, your character loses three energy but regenerates three energy every two seconds for the next six seconds. This effect can occur once every ten seconds. Can trigger even when the equipping character is not on the field Forge via blacksmith

What are the best artifacts for Thoma?

If you plan to use Thoma on a melt or vaporize team, a four piece set of The Instructor is a good choice, due to its high elemental mastery. However, it’s not without its caveats. Instructor costs him his shield strength, doesn’t offer energy recharge, and the crit rate he requires for Favonius Lance’s passive.

Alternatively, if no one else has a set of Noblesse Oblige on the team, then it’s a good option for Thoma. Just ensure that you only use this if Thoma has enough energy recharge to burst regularly.

A really strong set combines two Tenacity of the Milelith with two Emblem of Severed Fate, providing him with energy recharge and HP% for his shield, though it can cost quite a bit of resin to get this set with all the sub-stats you need.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain The Instructor Two equipped: elemental mastery +80

Four equipped: increases all party members’ elemental mastery upon triggering an elemental reaction by 120 for eight seconds Overworld rewards Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain, Minlin, Mt. Aozang Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge increases by 20%

Four equipped: elemental burst damage increases by 25% of Thoma’s energy recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island, Inazuma Tenacity of the Millelith Two equipped: HP increases by 20%

Four equipped: when an elemental skill hits an enemy, the attack of nearby party members is increased by 20% and their shield strength is increased by 30% for three seconds. This can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. It can still be triggered even when Thoma is not on the field Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue

Stat recommendations

Your priority should be getting Thoma to at least 200-250% energy recharge above anything else.

Main stats:

Sands: energy recharge

energy recharge Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP% or crit rate (crit rate is important here if you’re using Favonius Lance)

Sub stats:

Energy recharge

Crit rate (if using Favonius Lance)

HP%

HP

What are Genshin Impact Thoma’s skills?

Here are all of Thoma’s skills and talents. In combat, Thoma’s two biggest assets are his shield and his ability to imbue ally attacks with pyro without overriding their own elemental damage.

So, in terms of playstyle and rotation tips, let’s start with his shield. Thoma’s shield is strong at base value, but you can strengthen it further through his elemental burst. During his burst, every time you trigger Fiery Collapse, you summon a new Blazing Barrier shield. The new shield’s damage absorption stacks with the existing shield, making it much stronger.

If you manage to pull this off around six to seven times during Thoma’s burst, his Blazing Barrier shield becomes stronger than Genshin Impact’s Diona‘s.

As such, we recommend always using his skill and burst together, then switching to your main DPS character and dishing out a bunch of normal attacks to strengthen the Blazing Barrier as much as possible.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Swiftshatter Spear Normal: perform up to four consecutive spear strikes

Charged: consume stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies alon the way

Plunge: plunge from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging enemies along the way and dealing AoE damage on impact Elemental skill: Blazing Blessing Thoma launches forward with his polearm and delivers a flying kick that deals AoE pyro damage, while also summoning a Blazing Barrier. When Thoma casts Blazing Blessing, his elemental skill applies pyro to himself.

Blazing Barrier: pyro damage is absorbed 250% more effectively. When a new Blazing Barrier is obtained, the remaining absorption of an existing barrier stacks, and the duration is refreshed Elemental burst: Crimson Ooyoroi Thoma spins his polearm, dealing AoE pyro damage and weaving himself into a Scorching Ooyoroi.

Scorching Ooyoroi: While Scorching Ooyoroi is in effect, the active character’s normal attacks trigger Fiery Collapse, this deals AoE pyro damage and summons a Blazing Barrier. Fiery Collapse can trigger once every one second. Except for the amount of damage they can absorb, the Blazing Barriers created in this way are identical to those created by Blazing Blessing. If Thoma falls, the effects of Scorching Ooyoroi are cleared

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Imbricated Armor When you obtain or refresh a Blazing Barrier, your shield strength will increase by 5% for six seconds. You can trigger this once every 0.35 seconds Flaming Assault Damage dealt by Crimson Ooyoroi’s Fiery Collapse is increased by 2.2% of Thoma’s Max HP Snap and Swing When you successfully fish in Inazuma, Thoma’s help grants a 20% chance of scoring a double catch

What are Genshin Impact Thoma’s constellations?

You need to use one Stella Fortuna for each constellation you activate. You obtain these when you receive a duplicate Thoma from a wish. Here are all of Thoma’s constellations and their bonuses.

Constellation Effect C1: A Comrade’s Duty When a character other than Thoma that’s protected by his Blazing Barrier is attacked, Thoma’s Blazing Blessing and Crimson Ooyoroi cooldown is decreased by three seconds. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds C2: A Subordinate’s Skills Crimson Ooyoroi’s duration is increased by three seconds C3: Fortified Resolve Increases the level of Blazing Blessing by three C4: Long-Term Planning After using Crimson Ooyoroi, 15 energy is restored to Thoma C5: Raging Wildfire Increases the level of Crimson Ooyoroi by three C6: Burning Heart When a Blazing Barrier is obtained or refreshed, the damage dealt by all party members’ normal, charged, and plunging attacks is increased by 15% for six seconds

What are Genshin Impact Thoma’s ascension materials?

Here’s everything you need in order to fully ascend Thoma. The insignias come from treasure hoarder enemies, whereas you can find the fluorescent fungus growing around Tsurumi Island in Inazuma. You also need to take on the Pyro Hypostatis world boss on Kannazuka to farm those smoldering pearls.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One agnidus agate sliver, three treasure hoarder insignia, three fluorescent fungus 40 40,000 Three agnidus agate fragment, 15 treasure hoarder insignia, two smoldering pearl, ten fluorescent fungus 50 60,000 Six agnidus agate fragment, 12 silver raven insignia, four smoldering pearl, 20 fluorescent fungus 60 80,000 Three agnidus agate chunk, 18 silver raven insignia, eight smoldering pearl, 30 fluorescent fungus 70 100,000 Six agnidus agate chunk, 12 golden raven insignia, 12 smoldering pearl, 45 fluorescent fungus 80 120,000 Six agnidus agate gemstone, 24 golden raven insignia, 20 smoldering pearl, 60 fluorescent fungus

What are Genshin Impact Thoma’s talent materials?

You can upgrade Thoma’s normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst each to level ten. Here are all the materials you need to get one of his talents to max level.

Once again, you can gather insignia by defeating treasure hoarder enemies. The transience talent books come from the Violet Court Domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, and the hellfire butterfly materials are drops from the La Signora weekly boss.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six treasure hoarder insignia, three teachings of transience Three 17.5k Three silver raven insignia, two guide to transience Four 25k Four silver raven insignia, four guide to transience Five 30k Six silver raven insignia, six guide to transience Six 37.5k Nine silver raven insignia, nine guide to transience Seven 120k Four golden raven insignia, four philosophies of transience, one hellfire butterfly Eight 260k Six golden raven insignia, six philosophies of transience, one hellfire butterfly Nine 450k Nine golden raven insignia, 12 philosophies of transience, two hellfire butterfly Ten 700k 12 golden raven insignia, 16 philosophies of transience, two hellfire butterfly, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Thoma team comps?

As a shielder and buffer, Thoma can fit into many groups that benefit from pyro interactions. That includes vaporize and reverse vape teams, melt teams, soup teams, and more.

While you can play Thoma as an on-field pyro DPS in burgeon and overload teams or as a physical DPS in a difficult-to-build superconduct team, there are so few shielders in the game that we personally feel it’s a loss not to focus on maximising his unique abilities.

Here are a few of our favourite Thoma team comps where he can make the most of his shields, supporting capabilities, and elemental application.

Keep in mind that there’s plenty of room for substitutions in these team comps, especially if the characters are capable of filling a similar role. For example, you can swap Yelan for Xingqiu, Kazuha for Sucrose, Xiao for Wanderer, etc. Click on the character icons below to take a look at their full build guide.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Hu Tao Yelan Thoma Kazuha Yoimiya Xingqiu Thoma Sucrose Xiao Faruzan Thoma Bennett Cyno Fischl Nahida Thoma Itto Gorou Albedo Thoma

And that’s all we’ve got on Genshin Impact’s Thoma. For more Hoyo fun, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail events, and Honkai Star Rail update guides.