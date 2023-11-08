Genshin Impact’s Yoimiya is a spirited, optimistic young woman who can often be found setting off fireworks to entertain the children of Inazuma. She’s a true bright spark, and that carries over to her explosive playstyle as a five-star pyro bow wielder. So grab a sparkler, it’s time to dive into our Genshin Yoimiya build, featuring her best weapons, artifacts, and more.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Yoimiya build?

Yoimiya is a five-star pyro DPS. She certainly lacks some of the punch afforded by other DPS units like Genshin Impact’s Ganyu or Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao, and is quite replaceable – meaning, if you’re tight on primos and in desperate need of a strong DPS, she probably isn’t the best choice to pull for. However, she’s extremely adorable, and a lot of players love her despite her not being considered ‘meta’.

To get the most out of your Yoimiya, equip her with the Thundering Pulse bow and a full set of Crimson Witch of Flames with high attack%, crit rate, crit damage, and pyro damage bonus stats. This loadout works best in a vaporize or overload team alongside characters like Genshin Impact’s Fischl and Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu.

How do I use Yoimiya?

Use Yoimiya’s elemental skill to turn your normal attacks into blazing arrows for increased pyro damage, then pop her elemental burst when you have enough energy for huge AoE pyro damage that benefits whether or not Yoimiya is on the field.

What are the best Yoimiya weapons?

For Yoimiya’s weapon choices, Thundering Pulse takes the top spot. When using Thundering Pulse, you should always aim to cast her elemental burst before her elemental skill. Another interesting choice for Yoimiya is the Polar Star, mostly because of his high crit rate bonus effect. However, its main caveat is earning stacks in order to earn the attack bonus, which requires hitting an enemy with each different type of attack.

When it comes to four-star options, Rust is by far the best, and at high refinement ranks it can outperform Skyward Harp, especially with the help of Genshin Impact Bennett‘s attack buff. Finally, we have the three-star bow, Slingshot. Amazingly, R5 Slingshot outperforms Rust R1 when combined with Bennett’s attack buff and Yoimiya is equipped with an attack% sands. It has great range and gives you a helping hand in balancing your crit ratio with its crit rate sub-stat.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Thundering Pulse Bonus stat: crit damage

Skill: Increases attack by 20% and grants a thunder emblem. At stacks one, two, and three, normal attack damage is further increased by 12, 24, and 40% respectively. Each stack has an individual duration and is achieved by performing:

• Normal attacks with elemental damage (duration five seconds)

• Casting an elemental skill (duration ten seconds)

• Having less than 100% energy (disappears at full energy) Gacha Polar Star Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: Increases elemental skill and element burst damage by 12%. After a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill, or elemental burst hits an opponent, Yoimiya gains one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. When one/two/three/four stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, attack increases by 10/20/30/48%. Different types of attack create different stacks of Ashen Nightstar that count independently Gacha Rust Bonus stat: attack

Skill: Increases normal attack damage by 40% but decreases aimed shot damage by 10% Gacha Slingshot Bonus stat: crit rate

Skill: If a normal attack or aimed shot hits a target within 0.3 seconds of being fired, increases damage by 36%. Otherwise, decreases damage by 10% Gacha

What are the best Yoimiya artifacts?

Generally, we recommend a full set of Crimson Witch of Flames if you’re running a vaporize or overload team, and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence for any other team comp.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Two equipped: attack +18%

Four equipped: When you cast an elemental skill, if Yoimiya has 15 or more energy, she loses 15 energy and normal, charged, and plunging attack damage is increased by 50% for ten seconds Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Crimson Witch of Flames Two equipped: pyro damage +15%

Four equipped: Increases overloaded and burning damage by 40%. Increases vaporize and melt damage by 15%. When you use an elemental skill the two-piece set effects are increased by 50% for ten seconds Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula domain on Wuwang Hill, Liyue, or in the Crimson Witch of Flames Strongbox Berserker Two equipped: crit rate +12%

Four equipped: When Yoimiya’s HP is below 70%, crit rate increases by an additional 24% Domains, chests, enemy drops

Artifact stat recommendations

Main stats:

Sands: attack%

attack% Goblet: pyro damage bonus

pyro damage bonus Circlet: crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

Sub-stats:

You generally want Yoimiya to have around 120-160% energy recharge, maybe higher depending on build and team composition.

Crit rate/crit damage

Attack%

Elemental mastery

What are Yoimiya’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Firework Flare-Up Normal: Fire five consecutive shots with your bow

Charged: Perform a stronger, more precise shot. The effect changes the longer you charge:

One charge: the arrow deals pyro damage

Two charges: generate three kindling arrows that hit nearby enemies and deal pyro damage

Plunging: Fire off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage upon impact Elemental skill: Niwabi Fire-Dance Wave a sparkler to create a ring of saltpeter. During this time, any arrow you fire will become a blazing arrow, and it will dish out increased pyro damage. However, your charged normal attack will not produce kindling arrows Elemental burst: Ryuukin Saxifrage You launch rockets toward the enemy and deal AoE pyro damage. All normal, charged, and plunging attacks, as well as elemental bursts and skills dealt by party members other than Yoimiya, will mark the enemy with an Aurous Blaze. The blaze triggers an explosion that causes AoE pyro damage

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Tricks of the Trouble-Maker During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya’s normal attack increase her pyro damage by 2% on hit. This lasts for three seconds and can have a maximum of ten stacks Summer-Night’s Dawn Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members to gain a 10% attack increase for 15 seconds. Additionally, it adds a further attack bonus based on the number of ‘Tricks of the Trouble-Maker’ stacks when using Ryuukin Saxifrage. Each stack increases this bonus by 1% Blazing Match When Yoimiya crafts decorations, ornaments, or landscape-type furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials

What are Yoimiya’s constellations?

Learn more about Yoimiya’s constellations below so you know when to roll for copies of her. Her second constellation is particularly good for increasing her damage output as her builds really lean into crit rate and crit damage buffs.

Constellation Effect C1: Agate Ryuukin The Aurous Blaze lasts for an extra four seconds. Additionally, when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated, Yoimiya’s attack is increased by 20% for 20 seconds C2: A Procession of Bonfires When Yoimiya scores a critical hit with pyro damage, she will gain a 25% pyro damage bonus for six seconds. This can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not active C3: Trickster’s Flare Increases the level of Niwabi Fire-Dance by three C4: Pyrotechnic Professional When Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance’s cooldown is decreased by 1.2 seconds C5: A Summer Festival’s Eve Increases the level of Ryuukin Saxifrage by three C6: Naganohara Meteor Swarm During Niwabi Fire-Dance, Yoimiya’s normal attacks have a 50% chance of firing an extra Kindling Arrow that deals 60% of its original damage. This is considered normal attack damage

What are Yoimiya’s ascension materials?

Don’t waste any of your naku weed, you’re going to need a lot in order to fully ascend Yoimiya. Plot a farming route around Seirai Island if you’re running low.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One agnidus agate sliver, three naku weed, three divining scroll 40 40k Three agnidus agate fragment, two smoldering pearl, ten naku weed, 15 divining scroll 50 60k Six agnidus agate fragment, four smoldering pearl, 20 naku weed, 12 sealed scroll 60 80k Three agnidus agate chunk, eight smoldering pearl, 30 naku weed, 18 sealed scroll 70 100k Six agnidus agate chunk, 12 smoldering pearl, 45 naku weed, 12 forbidden curse scroll 80 120k Six agnidus agate gemstone, 20 smoldering pearl, 60 naku weed, 24 forbidden curse scroll

What are Yoimiya’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent materials you need to ascend one of Yoimiya’s talents to level ten. You can find the scrolls by beating up Abyss Mages on your journey.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six divining scroll, three teachings of transience Three 17.5k Three sealed scroll, two guide to transience Four 25k Four sealed scroll, four guide to transience Five 30k Six sealed scroll, six guide to transience Six 37.5k Nine sealed scroll, nine guide to transience Seven 120k Four forbidden curse scroll, four philosophies of transience, one dragon lord’s crown Eight 260k Six forbidden curse scroll, six philosophies of transience, one dragon lord’s crown Nine 450k Nine forbidden curse scroll, 12 philosophies of transience, two dragon lord’s crown Ten 700k 12 forbidden curse scroll, 16 philosophies of transience, two dragon lord’s crown, one crown of insight

What are the best Yoimiya team comps?

Yoimiya works well in a variety of team comps alongside hydro units for vaporize builds in particular, but she can also perform well in a pyro-heavy team with shielding and swirl potential. Bennett is almost a must-pick due to his attack buff making Yoimiya a lot more viable as a main DPS.

Here’s an example of a strong Yoimiya team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Yoimiya Bennett Yun Jin Kazuha

