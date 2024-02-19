Congrats, you survived Deep Sleep, but surely doing so leaves you with some questions. In our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 ending explained guide, we intend to answer any queries you may have as we look at what transpires at the end of Chapter 3 and where it may take us in future installments.

Before we go any further, you might want to learn all you can about Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, in which case, make sure you check out our Poppy Playtime CatNap, Poppy Playtime DogDay, Poppy Playtime Ollie, Poppy Playtime Smiling Critters, Poppy Playtime Prototype, and Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy guides, as they all play a part in Deep Sleep.

Anyway, here’s our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 ending explained guide.

What happens at the end of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

As always, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 culminates with a boss encounter with the main antagonist of the chapter, and in this case, it’s CatNap. You set the cat ablaze after defeating him and his red gas, singeing his fur off in the process. Then, before he can go on the attack again, the Prototype’s hand appears from a ceiling vent, appearing to offer to help CatNap back on his feet.

At first, CatNap cowers away from Experiment 1006; this gives us an insight into just how cruel the Prototype seemingly is, as, despite their apparent ‘close’ relationship and CatNap’s devotion to the Prototype, it takes so much coaxing before CatNap lets down his guard, leading to his demise as the Prototype shoves his mechanical hand through CatNap, killing the unsuspecting toy. This leaves us with a vital question.

Why did the Protoype kill CatNap?

From what we can gather throughout Poppy Playtime so far, the Prototype makes toys a part of him when they’re dead, something Mommy Long Legs declares as she dies. With that in mind, it seems reasonable to assume that the Prototype killed CatNap to make the kitty a part of him, thus strengthening Experiment 1006.

However, while we stand firm in that belief, we do think that there’s a clear sub-reason for the Prototype’s actions. He doesn’t tolerate failure, and throughout the entirity of Deep Sleep, CatNap fails to kill you, so Experiment 1006 has enough of the failures and punishes CatNap.

What is The Hour of Joy?

After CatNap is out of the way, you reunite with Poppy Playtime’s Poppy, who then shows you a videotape, revealing the horrid events that transpired during The Hour of Joy. If you watch the tape closely, you not only see CatNap prowl through Playcare with the Mini Smiling Critters, but Poppy Playtime’s Miss Delight chases a staff member into a room, Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy attacks people in the factory lobby, Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long legs kills people in the Game Station, and Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo chases and kills people in a long hallway.

The Hour of Joy is a massacre in which some of the toys fought back against the staff, but it’s not just the guilty who lost their lives – the innocent, unfortunately, died during this event, too. It’s clear that Poppy feels deep remorse for the loss of innocent life, as does Kissy Missy, who also fights back against the scientists during the massacre. It’s more clear than ever that those who aren’t with the Prototype are against him, and to save the loss of more toys and people, Poppy and her friends want to put an end to Experiment 1006 – that’s why she couldn’t let you leave at the end of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

What happens to Kissy Missy?

We’re just gonna say it: we hate the scream we hear come from Kissy Missy at the end of the chapter as we ride an elevator downwards with Poppy. It’s clear that someone attacks Kissy Missy, as she lets out a similar screech to Huggy Wuggy, and while it’s a safe bet to say it’s the Prototype, we think it could possibly be Boxy Boo, as we explain in our Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 guide.

Regardless of who it is, we know someone attacked Kissy Missy, and as we cut to black when Poppy overrides the lift to take us back up, we can’t be too certain of what really happens to her. We suspect someone kidnaps Kissy. She’s too much of a big character to kill her off-screen – we’ll be seriously disappointed if that is the case.

And that concludes our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 explained guide. Though we can answer a couple of burning questions, we can’t definitively say what awaits us in Chapter 4, nor can we be absolutely certain about the fate of Kissy Missy. Still, we hold out hope that we can save her, lord knows we need all the friends we can get in this hellhole.

In the meantime, if you need help getting up to date with the rest of the Poppy Playtime story, be sure to check out our Poppy Playtime characters guide. Or, for more fun frights, take a look at our list of the best horror games on Switch and mobile.