Clefairy evolution guide

Clefairy’s evolution is one of the OG lines where you need an item to evolve into Clefable, none of that pure leveling up nonsense. As far as normal-types go, Clefairy and Clefable were always pretty solid, but these days, they make for formidable fairy-types that you should consider having on your team.

Before Game Freak released the gen 6 Pokémon games, X and Y, the Clefairy evolution line were all normal Pokémon, so if you’re playing one of the earlier games, it’s best to know what the normal Pokémon weakness is to make the most of them. However, since appearing in Kalos, Clefairy and co are now fairy Pokémon, and given the headaches they can cause, we encourage you to scrub up on your fairy Pokémon weakness knowledge.

Anyway, let’s take a look at Clefairy’s evolution and everything you need to know about it.

Where can I catch Cleffa?

Before you can worry about how to evolve Clefairy into Clefable, you need to have one, and from the gen 2 Pokémon games onwards, one of the most common ways to get one is to evolve Cleffa. The first step in achieving this is to catch one. Luckily for you, we’re happy to divulge where they are in the Pokémon games on Switch:

Sword and Shield – Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke Hills. If you have the Isle of Armor DLC, you can also find them in Fields of Honor, Insular Sea, Forest of Focus, and Soothing Wetlands

– Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke Hills. If you have the Isle of Armor DLC, you can also find them in Fields of Honor, Insular Sea, Forest of Focus, and Soothing Wetlands Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Mount Coronet and Trophy Garden

– Mount Coronet and Trophy Garden Legends: Arceus – Cobalt Coastslands (through mass outbreaks) and Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring)

– Cobalt Coastslands (through mass outbreaks) and Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring) Scarlet and Violet – if you have the Indigo Disk DLC you can find Cleffa in Reveler’s Road, Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Halls, and Crystal Pool

How do I evolve Cleffa?

Once you have a Cleffa you need to increase its friendship to evolve it into Clefairy. Depending on which game you play, you can increase your friendship through cooking tasty meals at camp, playing with it, or going the old-fashioned route and battling with the little creature.

Where can I catch Clefairy?

If you’re playing the gen 1 Pokémon games you don’t have an option to catch Cleffa, and, to be fair, you might want to skip that step even if they are available. So, here’s where you can catch Clefairy in the Switch games:

Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu – Mt. Moon

– Mt. Moon Sword and Shield – Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling fields, Lake of Outrage, and Bridge Field. The Isle of Armor DLC also allows you to catch Clefairy in Soothing Wetlands, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Snowslide Slop, and Frostpoint Field

– Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling fields, Lake of Outrage, and Bridge Field. The Isle of Armor DLC also allows you to catch Clefairy in Soothing Wetlands, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Snowslide Slop, and Frostpoint Field Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden

– Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden Legends: Arceus – Cobalt Coastslands (through mass outbreaks) and Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring)

– Cobalt Coastslands (through mass outbreaks) and Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring) Scarlet and Violet – if you have the Indigo Disk DLC you can find Clefairy in Reveler’s Road, Oni’s Maw, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Halls, and Crystal Pool

Depending on Clefairy’s level, you might have to use great balls to catch one. If you’re in end-game areas, you may have to stretch to an ultra ball.

How do I evolve Clefairy?

To evolve Clefairy you need to give it a moon stone. It follows the same steps as Murkrow’s evolution, Misdreavus’ evolution, Floette’s evolution, and Ralts’ evolution (into Gallade, at least) as you need to track down the stone. Luckily, moon stones aren’t too difficult to find; just check the following areas:

Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu – a hidden recurring item in Mt. Moon and Saffron City

– a hidden recurring item in Mt. Moon and Saffron City Sword and Shield – Pokémon with the pickup ability might snag you one, the Digging Duo in Bridgefield, a Poké job reward for tiers V, VI, and IX, and wild Cleffa, Clefairy, Clefable, and Lunastone have a 5% chance of holding one

– Pokémon with the pickup ability might snag you one, the Digging Duo in Bridgefield, a Poké job reward for tiers V, VI, and IX, and wild Cleffa, Clefairy, Clefable, and Lunastone have a 5% chance of holding one Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – the Grand Underground and wild Cleffa, Clefairy, and Lunastone had a 5% chance of holding one

– the Grand Underground and wild Cleffa, Clefairy, and Lunastone had a 5% chance of holding one Legends: Arceus – trading post, Ginkgo Guild cart, space-time distortions, and a chance for Ursaluna to dig one up

– trading post, Ginkgo Guild cart, space-time distortions, and a chance for Ursaluna to dig one up Scarlet and Violet – Porto Marinada auction, sparkling overworld item in Asado Desert, Pokémon with the pickup ability might give you one

Where can I catch Clefable?

If you want to bypass the moon stone, you can go straight after Clefable in some games. Not all, however, as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl require you to evolve Clefairy if you want Clefable. However, you can find one in the following games and locations:

Let’s go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu – Mt. Moon

– Mt. Moon Sword and Shield – Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields. The Isle of Armor DLC also allows you to find Clefable in Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, and Snowslide Slope

– Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Rolling Fields. The Isle of Armor DLC also allows you to find Clefable in Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, and Snowslide Slope Legends: Arceus – an alpha wanders the Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring) at night

As with a lot of stage three Pokémon, you need to make sure you have great and ultra balls with you to catch Clefable. Depending on its level, it may cause some damage to your team so remember to bring potions with you, too.

How do I evolve Clefairy in Pokémon Go?

While some evolutions that require a stone, such as Helioptile’s evolution, require you to get a stone in Pokémon Go, that same doesn’t go for Clefairy. Instead, you just have to give it 50 candies for it to evolve into Clefable. To evolve Cleffa into Clefairy, you need to give it 25 candies.

Now that you know about Clefairy's evolution, allow us to teach you about Scyther's evolution, Munchlax's evolution, Gloom's evolution, and Shellder's evolution. We can also tell you how to evolve Primeape if you need a powerful fighting and ghost Pokémon.