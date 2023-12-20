Helioptile evolution guide

If you want a solid electric-type to help you out in Kalos, might we suggest Helioptile’s evolution as a viable choice? What Heliolisk lacks in raw attack power, it more than makes up for this setback with its high special attack stat and incredible speed. Though not as complicated as some other evolutions, we’re here to tell you how to evolve Helioptile, so you don’t miss out on the Pokémon that’s as fast as lightning.

If you want to know how to beat this normal and electric Pokémon evolution line, you need to brush up your knowledge on the normal Pokémon weakness and electric Pokémon weakness. Might we suggest you learn how to evolve Riolu as its evolution, Lucario, is one of the best fighting Pokémon for the job.

Anyway, let’s look at what you need to know about Helioptile’s evolution.

Where can I catch Helioptile?

Before you can worry about how to evolve the gen 6 Pokémon, you need to know where to catch one. As sad as it is, Helioptile only appears in one set of Nintendo Switch games, the gen 8 Pokémon titles known as Sword and Shield. You can find Helioptile in the following areas in Galar:

Route 6

Giant’s Mirror

Rolling Fields

East Lake Axewell

Lake of Outrage

Hammerlocke Hills

How do I evolve Helioptile?

Once you have your hands on the Kalos native, you need to get a sun stone to evolve it, a similar method to that of Ralts’ evolution (into Gallade), Misdreavus’ evolution, Budew’s evolution (into Roserade), and Cetoddle’s evolution. Luckily for you, there are a few ways to get one in Sword and Shield:

Find the one in Dusty Bowl

See if a Pokémon with the pickup ability brings you one

The Digging Duo in Bridge Field may give you one

Possible Poké Job reward for tier V, VI, and IX

A wild Solrock might hold one

Where can I catch Heliolisk?

If you want to bypass Helioptile you can go straight for Heliolisk in Sword and Shield. You can find them in:

Rolling Fields

East Lake Axewell

Lake of Outrage

Giant’s Mirror

We suggest you bring great balls or even ultra balls with you, depending on the level of Heliolisk, and maybe a paralyze heal; you just know this electric-type is ready to shoot bolts for your beloved team.

How do I evolve Helioptile in Pokémon Go?

In a similar vein to gen 4 Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you need to give Helioptile candies and a stone. More specifically, it needs 50 candies and one sun stone. The best way to get a sun stone is to visit Poke stops and spin photo discs.

