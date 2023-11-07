Genshin Impact’s Dori is an adorable, pink-haired Sumeru merchant who certainly masters the essence of style and has plenty of tricks up those billowing sleeves – including a purple slime pal. So come one, come all, to our totally-not-a-scam Genshin Dori build, where we go over her best weapons, artifacts, and more. This gal may drive a hard bargain, but her quality goods are usually worth it in the end.

If you want to know who’s up for grabs in the current and upcoming updates, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact next banner guide, then see how they size up with our Genshin Impact tier list. We also have a list of all the latest Genshin Impact codes, full of freemos and other handy treats. If you’re looking to build a full team, check out our guides for Genshin Impact’s Baizhu, Genshin Impact’s Freminet, and Genshin Impact’s Xiao.

Saddle up your slime as we take you on a journey to learn all about Genshin Impact’s Dori.

What is the best Genshin Impact Dori build?

Dori is a unique character with rare support capabilities, both healing her allies and regenerating energy. She makes for a pretty great battery, too, making her a great support choice for any team with energy-hungry DPS. At constellation four, Dori’s healing and energy recharge receive a great boost under certain parameters. Don’t worry if you haven’t got this constellation though – it’s a handy bonus, but not a necessary one.

On the other hand, her personal damage really isn’t great, and she does require a lot of energy recharge herself to maximize her potential. But in the right team, she can be a true asset.

What are the best Genshin Impact Dori weapons?

Generally speaking, Sacrificial Greatsword is one of the best weapons for Dori. Despite it being a four-star, its high energy recharge and the cooldown reset of its skill makes it pull ahead of five-star options like Skward Pride. That being said, Skyward Pride is still a strong option if you’ve got a spare copy laying around.

Favonius Greatsword and Katsuragikiri Nagamasa are good alternates if you don’t have the weapons mentioned above, if only as stat-sticks to boost her energy recharge. There’s also some discussion around how viable The Bell is. The Bell has been considered pretty useless since its release, but Dori can actually make use of its passive – though it still doesn’t work as well as the previously mentioned options.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Sacrificial Greatsword Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: after damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40% to end its own cooldown. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Skyward Pride Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases all damage by 8%. Creates a vacuum blade upon an elemental burst, normal, or charged attack hit. The vacuum blade does 80% of attack as damage to enemies along its path. Lasts for 20 seconds or eight vacuum blades Gacha Favonius Greatsword Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: crit hits have a 60% chance to generate a small number of elemental particles, which regenerate six energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12 seconds Gacha Katsuragikiri Nagasama Bonus stat: energy recharge

Skill: increases elemental skill damage by 6%. After your elemental skill hits an opponent, Dori loses three energy but regenerates three energy every two seconds for the next six seconds. This effect can occur once every ten seconds and can trigger even when Dori isn’t in the field Forged at blacksmith (blueprint obtained through Inzauma quests)

What are the best Genshin Impact Dori artifacts?

Generally, combining two Emblem of Severed Fate with two Tenacity of the Milelith best suits Dori in most situations. Noblesse Oblige is also a good option if no one else on the team has a full set, or you can go with a full set of Emblem of Severed Fate.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Tenacity of the Milelith Two equipped: HP +20%

Four equipped: upon hitting an enemy with an elemental skill, all nearby party members gain 20% attack and 30% shield strength for three seconds. You can trigger this effect once every 0.5 seconds, even if Dori is not on the field Ridge Watch domain on Bishui Plain, Liyue Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court domain on Yashiori Island in Inazuma Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds after using an elemental burst. This effect cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang, or from the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Strongbox

Artifact stat recommendations

Above all, your main aim for Dori is to get her energy recharge up to about 200% or higher, as her main utility is her burst. After that, you should aim to increase her HP% and elemental mastery.

Main stats:

Sands: energy recharge or HP%

energy recharge or HP% Goblet: HP% or electro damage bonus

HP% or electro damage bonus Circlet: HP% or healing bonus

Sub-stats:

Energy recharge

HP%

Elemental mastery

What are Genshin Impact Dori’s skills?

Here are each of Genshin Dori’s skills. Her main utility is her burst which she uses to heal her allies even when she is off the field.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Marvelous Sword-Dance Normal: Perform up to three consecutive attacks

Charged: Drain stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents, and finish with a powerful slash

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact Elemental skill: Spirit Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon Direct a spirit-warding lamp to fire off Troubleshooter Shots at opponents, dealing electro damage. When Fixer Shots hit opponents, they create two After-Sales Service Rounds that automatically track opponents and deal electro damage Elemental burst: Alcazararay’s Exactitude Summon forth the spirit within the lamp to give the client various kinds of aid. The lamp spirit connects to a nearby character. The connected character continuously restores HP based on Dori’s max HP, and continuously regenerates energy. When the connector between the Lamp Spirit and the character touches opponents, it deals electro damage to them every 0.4 seconds. Only one Lamp Spirit can exist at one time

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Unexpected Order 25% chance to recover some of the materials used when crafting character and weapon materials An Eye for Gold After a character connected to the Lamp Spirit triggers an electro-charged, superconduct, overloaded, quicken, aggravate, or spread reaction, the cooldown of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon is decreased by one second. Can only be triggered once every three seconds Compound Interest When the Troubleshooter Shots or After-Sales Service Rounds from Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon hit opponents, Dori restores five elemental energy for every 100% energy recharge possessed. A maximum of 15 energy can be restored this way per Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon

What are Genshin Impact Dori’s constellations?

If you pull more than one copy of Genshin Dori, you can unlock these constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Additional Investment The number of After-Sales Service Rounds that Troubleshooter Shots creates increases by one C2: Special Franchise When the Lamp Spirit heals the character it’s connected to, it fires a Jinni Toop from the character’s position, dealing 20% of Troubleshooter Shot’s damage C3: Value for More Increases the level of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon by three C4: Discretionary Supplement When the character connected to the Lamp Spirit’s HP is lower than 50%, they gain 50% incoming healing bonus, and when their energy is less than 50%, they gain 30% energy recharge C5: Wonders Never Cease Increases the level of Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude by three C6: Sprinkling Weight After using Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon, Dori gains three seconds of electro infusion. Additionally, for the next three seconds, when her normal attacks hit opponents, all party members heal HP equivalent to 4% of Dori’s max HP. This type of healing can occur once every 0.1 seconds

What are Genshin Impact Dori’s ascension materials?

In order to ascend Dori, you need the following materials. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact map guide if you need help finding anything.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One vajrada amethyst sliver, three kalpalata lotus, three faded red satin 40 40k Three vajrada amethyst fragments, ten kalpalata lotus, 15 faded red satin, two thunderclap fruitcore 50 60k Six vajrada amethyst fragments, 20 kalpalata lotus, 12 trimmed red silk, four thunderclap fruitcore 60 80k Three vajrada amethyst chunks, 30 kalpalata lotus, 18 trimmed red silk, eight thunderclap fruitcore 70 100k Six vajrada amethyst chunk, 45 kalpalata lotus, 12 rich red brocade, 12 thunderclap fruitcore 80 120k Six vajrada amethyst gemstones, 60 kalpalata lotus, 24 rich red brocade, 20 thunderclap fruitcore

What are Genshin Impact Dori’s talent materials?

Here are all the talent level-up materials you need to ascend one of Dori’s talents to level ten.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Three teachings of ingenuity, six faded red satin Three 17.5k Two guide to ingenuity, three trimmed red silk Four 25k Four guide to ingenuity, four trimmed red silk Five 30k Six guide to ingenuity, six trimmed red silk Six 37.5k Nine guide to ingenuity, nine trimmed red silk Seven 120k Four philosophies of ingenuity, four rich red brocade, one bloodjade branch Eight 260k Six philosophies of ingenuity, six rich red brocade, one bloodjade branch Nine 450k 12 philosophies of ingenuity, nine rich red brocade, two bloodjade branch Ten 700k 16 philosophies of ingenuity, 12 rich red brocade, two bloodjade branch, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Dori team comps?

As a battery supporter, Dori works wonderfully in a range of energy-hungry team comps in need of a healer. She’s a great addition to a multi-element team, but also fits in well in an otherwise mono-geo team using Genshin Impact’s Itto, Genshin Impact’s Gorou, and Genshin Impact’s Albedo.

Here’s an example of a strong, F2P-friendly Dori team comp:

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Dori Fischl Sucrose Geo Traveler

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Dori. If you want to get acquainted with Hoyoverse’s new game, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes. We’ve also got build guides for Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya, Honkai Star Rail’s Luka, and Honkai Star Rail’s Jingliu.