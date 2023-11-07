Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan does a stellar job of protecting the Herta Space Station. Okay, he may not win every battle, but he’s more than willing to put his life on the line to protect those around him. But regardless of how brave or skilled the head of the Herta Space Station’s security department is, no one should have to shoulder such responsibility alone.

If you want to introduce yourself to the rest of the inhabitants of Herta Space Station, head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail banner guides. You can grab some free resources with our Honkai Star Rail codes guide. We’ve also got a heap more build guides just like this one, including Honkai Star Rail’s Guinaifen, Honkai Star Rail’s Lynx, and Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka.

Let’s jump into everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Arlan build?

Arlan is a lightning-wielding DPS with high damage and low survivability, he plays the role of a glass cannon in most scenarios. He specializes in taking down single targets, and his skill sees him sacrifice a portion of his HP in order to deal more damage, though he can’t use this skill if his HP is insufficient. His passive also sees his damage increase based on his lost HP.

For Arlan’s best build, you should equip him with the five-star light cone The Unreachable Side, a combination of Band of Sizzling Thunder and Musketeer of Wild Wheat, and Rutilant Arena. His damage scales based on his attack, but his HP is equally important so make sure to balance the two stats while also boosting his lightning damage bonus, crit rate, and crit damage.

How should I use Arlan?

Arlan’s skills are great for targetting down single enemies, especially if they have lightning weakness. Build up his HP stat and make sure your team has a healer to get the most out of Arlan’s Shackle Breaker without risking a knockout.

What are the best light cones for Arlan?

Honkai Star Rail Blade’s light cone The Unreachable Side fits Arlan’s HP-cutting moveset perfectly, boosting his crit rate and max HP, as well as buffing his attack when he cuts his own health or when enemies attack him. However, it’s a limited five-star light cone, so can be a pain to acquire.

The four-star light cone A Secret Vow is tailored to Arlan’s kit, both increasing his flat damage and allowing him to deal extra damage when an enemy has a higher HP percentage than him, which, due to his skills, is likely to be almost always active. However, if you can’t get your hands on A Secret Vow for whatever reason, you can equip him with any light cone that aligns with the path of The Destruction, preferably one that also boosts his attack.

Light cone Effect How to obtain The Unreachable Side Increases Arlan’s crit rate by 18% and increases his max HP by 18%. When enemies attack Arlan or he consumes his own HP, his damage increases by 24%. This effect is removed after Arlan uses an attack Limited gacha A Secret Vow Increases the damage Arlan deals by 20%. He also deals an extra 20% damage to enemies with a higher HP percentage than him Gacha Shattered Home Increases the damage Arlan deals to enemies that have 50% of their max HP remaining by 20% Gacha Collapsing Sky Increases Arlan’s basic attack and skill damage by 16% Gacha

What are the best relics for Arlan?

When it comes to Honkai Star Rail relics, the best set for Arlan is the Band of Sizzling Thunder, as it increases his lightning damage and shock damage. He’s a clear main DPS character, so anything that boosts his elemental damage and attack stat is beneficial. We’ve also tried pairing two pieces of Band of Sizzling Thunder with two pieces of Musketeer of Wild Wheat to increase his attack stat.

Longevous Disciple is also a decent option for Arlan, increasing his max HP and offering a similar effect to Blade’s light cone that’s much easier to get your hands on.

We recommend Fleet of the Ageless for his planar ornament set in the early game to give him even more HP to use with his attacks. Later on, Rutilant Arena is a much better fit for Arlan as a main DPS, boosting his crit rate, basic attack damage, and skill damage.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Band of Sizzling Thunder Two pieces equipped: increases lightning damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: increases Arlan’s attack by 20% for one turn after he uses his skill Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford Longevous Disciple Two pieces equipped: increases max HP by 12%

Four pieces equipped: when Arlan is hit or has his HP consumed by an ally or himself, his crit rate increases by 8% for two turns and up to two stacks Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two pieces equipped: increases Arlan’s attack by 12%

Four pieces equipped: increases Arlan’s speed by 6% and his basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Fleet of the Ageless Two pieces equipped: increases Arlan’s max HP by 12%. When his speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe Rutilant Arena Two pieces equipped: increases Arlan’s crit rate by 8%. When his current crit rate reaches 70% or higher, Arlan’s basic attack and skill damage increase by 20% Immersion Reward devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Body: crit rate

Feet: speed

Planar sphere: lightning damage

Link rope: attack%

Sub-stats:

Crit rate and damage

Attack%

Speed

What are Arlan’s abilities?

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Lightning Rush (single attack) Deal 50% of Arlan’s attack as lightning damage to a target enemy Skill: Shackle Breaker (single attack) Consume 15% of Arlan’s max HP to deal 120% of his attack as lightning damage to a target enemy. If Arlan does not have sufficient HP, his HP will be reduced to one after using his skill Ultimate: Frenzied Punishment (blast) Deal 192% of Arlan’s attack as lightning damage to a target enemy, and 96% of Arlan’s attack as lightning damage to enemies adjacent to the target

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Pain and Anger Increases Arlan’s damage based on his lost HP, up to a max of 36%

Technique:

Skill Effect Swift Harvest Immediately attack the enemy. After entering battle, deal 80% of Arlan’s attack as lightning damage to all enemies

Traces:

Trace Effect Revival If Arlan defeats an enemy when he is at 30% or less of his max HP, restore his HP by 20% of Arlan’s max HP Endurance Arlan’s DoT resistance increases by 50% Repel If Arlan enters battle at 50% or less of his max HP he gains a barrier that nullifies the next incoming attack

What are Arlan’s eidolons?

Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail are similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations. They’re unique buffs that you can only unlock by pulling more than one copy of a character. Here are all of Arlan’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect Level one – To the Bitter End When Arlan’s HP is lower than or equal to 50% of max HP, increases skill’s damage by 10% Level two – Breaking Free Using Arlan’s skill or ultimate removes one debuff from himself Level three – Power Through Increases the level of Arlan’s skill by two, up to a maximum of level of 15, and increases the level of his basic attack by one, up to a maximum of level ten Level four – Turn the Tables When struck by a killing blow, instead of becoming incapacitated, Arlan immediately restores back to 25% of his max HP. This effect is automatically removed after it triggers once or after two turns have elapsed Level five – Hammer and Tongs Increases the level of Arlan’s ultimate by two, up to a maximum of level 15, and increases the level of his talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15 Level six – Self-Sacrifice When Arlan’s HP is lower than 50%, his ultimate’s damage increases by 20% and the damage multiplier on adjacent targets increases to that of the target enemy

What are Arlan’s ascension materials?

You can do most of the work of leveling up Arlan with character EXP materials, but at certain points along the way you’ll need to spend specific resources to ascend him to the next level. Here’s a list of all the ascension materials you need for each rank.

You can get extinguished, glimmering, and squirming cores from flamespawn enemies, assignment rewards, Simulated Universe enemies, the embers exchange shop, or the omni-synthesizer. For the lightning crown of the past shadow you’ll need to take on the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Backwater Pass.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four extinguished core 30 6.4k Eight extinguished core 40 12.8k Five glimmering core, two lightning crown of the past shadow 50 32k Eight glimmering core, five lightning crown of the past shadow 60 64k Five squirming core, 15 lightning crown of the past shadow 70 128k Seven squirming core, 28 lightning crown of the past shadow

What are Arlan’s trace materials?

Leveling up a character’s traces improves their abilities. To max out all of Arlan’s traces, you’ll need the following materials:

12 shattered blades, 54 lifeless blades, and 105 worldbreaker blades Obtain from the Bud of Destruction crimson calyx in the Storage Zone, synthesis, and the embers exchange

28 extinguished cores, 42 glimmering cores, and 42 squirming cores Obtain from certain fragmentum monsters, synthesis, and simulated universe enemies

12 destroyer’s final roads Obtain from the Destruction’s Beginning echo of war on the Herta Space Station Supply Zone

Five tracks of destiny Obtain from events, simulated universe rewards, the embers exchange, and nameless honor

2.4 million credits

Skill trace priority:

Skill > Ultimate > Talent > Basic attack

Major trace priority:

Revival > Repel > Endurance

What’s the best team comp for Arlan?

While Arlan certainly isn’t the best DPS on the Honkai Star Rail tier list, he can be pretty powerful with the right team and build. For healing, Natasha is a no-brainer as her skill can directly target Arlan when his HP is getting low. Then, combine whichever supports, tanks, and sub-DPS characters suit your playstyle.

Here’s an example of a strong Arlan team comp:

Main DPS Support Support Healer Arlan Tingyun Bronya Natasha

That’s everything we’ve got on Honkai Star Rail’s Arlan. Make sure to check out some of our other Hoyoverse game guides like our Genshin Impact tier list and Genshin Impact codes guide. We also have build guides like these for Genshin Impact’s Freminet, Genshin Impact’s Wanderer, and Genshin Impact’s Shenhe, plus more info on the Zenless Zone Zero release date.