Pokémon Go Master Ball – how do I find them?

Pokémon Go has been going for plenty of years now, and the Pokémon Go Master Ball is finally here to help you bag the rarest of the rare. Of course, such a powerful ball is tough to find, and you have to complete some serious challenges to get your hands on one. So, we’re going through everything you need in this guide.

Whether you’re a Pokémon Master or a Pocket Monster padawan, we have more great guides than Ash Ketchum has Tauros. Visit some of our guides to help you out on your Pokémon journey, including articles covering Pokémon Go codes, Pokémon Go Shaymin, Pokémon Go raids, Pokémon Go Giovanni, Pokémon Go’s best Pokémon, and get ready to bag yourself some shiny mon’s with our guide to each month’s Pokémon Go Community Day.

What is the Pokémon Go Master Ball?

The Pokémon Go Master Ball is a purple Poké ball with an M emblazoned on the front. This ball is extremely rare and very powerful, as when you throw the Master Ball, the game guarantees you will catch the Pokémon, no matter how rare or strong. That’s right, there’s no need to battle or weaken the Pokémon – just throw a Master Ball, and any Pokémon is yours.

How do I find a Pokémon Go Master Ball?

You can earn the Pokémon Go Master Ball by completing in-game research tasks, though these involve some tough challenges. The first way to earn a Master Ball was the “Let’s Go” special research task, but it’s no longer active, as it ended on June 1, 2023. Currently, you can earn a Pokémon Go Master Ball by completing the Season 12 Adventures Abound timed investigation. Press the research task button from the main page, and swipe to today to find the following tasks, each with an individual reward of 8,000 XP.

Catch 1,000 Pokémon

Win 60 raids

Hatch 30 eggs

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon

Make 120 excellent throws

Complete 150 field research tasks

Explore 50km

Spin 300 Pokéstops

Earn 100k XP

Earn 100k stardust

If you complete all tasks before the end of the season, November 21 at 20:00 local time, Pokémon Go rewards you with a Master Ball, 3,000 stardust, and 20k XP.

How do I use the Pokémon Go Master Ball?

It’s pretty easy to use the Pokémon Go Master Ball, just follow these steps:

Encounter the Pokémon you want to catch

Select the Poké Ball icon on the bottom right of the screen

Scroll across to find and select the Master Ball

A text box appears, asking if you want to use the Master Ball

If you do, select ‘use’ to throw your single-use Master Ball

That Pokémon is now yours, hope it was worth it!

What Pokémon should I use the Pokémon Go Master Ball on?

It’s very important you remember that the Pokémon Go Master Ball is single-use, and is very rare. Once you use it once, it’s gone forever. So, the one Pokémon you choose to use it on had better be worth it. One good way to use it is with legendary Pokémon from raids. However, remember that raids reward you with lots of premier balls, and you can usually catch a legendary Pokémon using these with patience. That, or hop in another raid.

Next, it might also seem like a good idea to use a Master Ball on a shiny legendary Pokémon, but we don’t recommend this at all. When you complete a legendary raid and have the luck to find a shiny version of the Pokémon (such as Rayquaza or Giratina etc), you have a vastly increased capture rate on your first throw. That’s right, your first encounter with a shiny legendary Pokémon is almost a guaranteed success. Please, don’t waste your Master Ball here.

Instead, we recommend saving your Master Ball for the Galarian forms of the Kanto legendary birds. You can encounter Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres whenever you use your daily adventure incense. This daily item attracts rare Pokémon for fifteen minutes, and this is the only way you can encounter the Galarian birds. Plus, these three love to run away, often fleeing after a single throw of a Poké Ball. So, if you encounter one, and especially your favorite one (Galarian Zapdos, my beloved), then this is an opportune moment to use your very, very rare Master Ball.

Similarly, when you battle Team Rocket members, you eventually encounter powerful shiny Pokémon, and after you beat enough grunts, you earn the chance to battle the Team Rocket leaders known as Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff. These three use powerful Pokémon, and upon defeat, you get the opportunity to catch one of their shadow Pokémon. If this is a particularly rare Pokémon, or perhaps just one you really want, this is also a good chance to use your Master Ball. Ultimately, though, the choice is yours.

Well then, Pokémon masters, we hope this Pokémon Go Master Ball guide helps! If you’re looking for a new adventure while you wander the lands, be sure to check out our guides on Niantic’s other monster-catching title, with our amazing guides covering Monster Hunter Now weapons and every Monster Hunter Now monster.