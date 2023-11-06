Genshin Impact Chevreuse release date speculation, lore, and more

Fontaine is brimming with fanciful new features, along with a cast of vibrant characters – one of which is Genshin Impact’s Chevreuse. While there isn’t too much official information about her just yet, there are a few leaks about her, so look for those at your own discretion. Here’s what we can confirm about the character.

Want to indulge in more Fontaine information? Check out who Genshin Impact’s Clorinde, Genshin Impact’s Navia, and Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette are, and grab these Genshin Impact codes to add to your primogem pile.

Genshin Impact Chevreuse release date speculation

Hoyoverse confirm Chevreuse as a character releasing in the 4.3 update by showing her drip marketing alongside Genshin Impact’s Navia.

What do we know about Genshin Impact Chevreuse’s build?

Chevreuse is confirmed to be a pyro user, but her weapon remains a mystery for now. Her official artwork shows her holding a gun, but as we know, that is not a usable weapon type in Genshin. Some leaks suggest that she may be a polearm user, but this may not be correct. If we look at Freminet’s voice line about her, he mentions that she has a gun:

“She always purchases the most expensive and advanced components for her musket.”

It probably means that Chevreuse will (if it features in her kit) wield her musket as part of her burst or skill, much like Genshin Impact’s Childe and Genshin Impact’s Mika – and how Clorinde appears to do, too.

Her constellation is Sclopetum Ensiferum, translating roughly to ‘gun of the universe’. We’re not sure what this means, either, to be honest.

Who is Genshin Impact’s Chevreuse?

Chevreuse appears to be a character known by some NPCs and playable units already. Genshin Impact’s Freminet is the only one with a voice line about her, but you can speak to Riqueti – an NPC – about her, too.

Turns out that Chevreuse is the Captain of the special security and surveillance patrol. While this isn’t introduced in the game just yet, Riqueti’s statement reveals that Chevreuse is involved with the use of Fontaine’s gardemeks in the patrol. She’s also known to shop at the Beaumont Workshop – Fontaine’s Blacksmith, located in the main city.

By the way – if you’re a Genshin Impact leaks aficionado, then you may remember the names Sert and Sertice. Turns out, that’s Chevreuse.

If you want to see how your team ranks up, then check out our Genshin Impact tier list. We’ve also got a Honkai Star Rail tier list and a list of all the Honkai Star Rail codes to line your pockets with cash and stellar jade.