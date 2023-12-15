Buneary evolution guide

Buneary’s evolution, Lopunny, is one of the best normal-types out there, so knowing how to evolve Buneary is pretty handy. But, we beg of you, please appreciate this stunning Pokémon for its impressive speed in a fight and not partake in the sexualization of this rabbit. You do you, boo, we don’t judge, but yeah, Lopunny is good in a fight, so let that be at least one of the things you know it for.

Another reason to know about Buneary’s evolution is to fill out your Pokédex, which our Scyther evolution, Rockruff’s evolution, Budew evolution, Cetoddle evolution, and Shellder evolution guides can also help with. Oh, and as Lopunny is a formidable normal Pokémon, you should read up on the normal Pokémon weakness if you want any hope of beating it in battle.

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Buneary’s evolution.

Where can I catch Buneary?

Before you think about how to evolve Buneary, you need to catch the gen 4 Pokémon. Luckily for you, this creature doesn’t cause quite as much of a headache as other ‘mon and you can catch a Buneary with a standard pokéball. Maybe a great ball if you’re in a late-game location when you encounter it.

You can find and catch a Buneary in one in the following Switch games and locations:

Sword and Shield – though not available to catch in the base game, you can find Buneary in the Fields of Honor and Challenge Beach through the Isle of Armor expansion

– though not available to catch in the base game, you can find Buneary in the Fields of Honor and Challenge Beach through the Isle of Armor expansion Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – You can find Buneary in Eterna Forest and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Icy Cave, Glacial Cavern, Water Cavern, and Whiteout Cave)

– You can find Buneary in Eterna Forest and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Icy Cave, Glacial Cavern, Water Cavern, and Whiteout Cave) Legends: Arceus – you can find Buneary in the Obsidian Fieldlands (The Heartwood) and Alabaster Icelands (Bonechill Wastes and Snowfall Hot Springs)

How do I evolve Buneary?

Now that you have one, it’s time to get Buneary’s evolution. However, while the likes of Misdreavus’ evolution, Bisharp’s evolution, and Murkrow’s evolution rely on stones and items, Buneary follows the same path as Happiny’s evolution and multiple Eevee evolutions, meaning you need to improve your friendship to evolve it.

The best ways to increase your friendship with a Buneary are to battle with it, play with it (if that’s an option in the game you play), or let it walk with you outside of its Pokeball.

Where can I catch Lopunny?

Depending on which of the Pokémon games you play, you can completely bypass the first-stage bunny Pokémon and catch a Lopunny. These games include:

Sword and Shield – you can find Lopunny wandering the land in Fields of Honor and the Soothing Wetlands from the Isle of Armor expansion

– you can find Lopunny wandering the land in Fields of Honor and the Soothing Wetlands from the Isle of Armor expansion Legends: Arceus – You can find an Alpha Lopunny in the Obsidian Fieldlands (The Heartwood), or a regular one in the Crimson Mirelands (space-time distortions) and Alabaster Icelands (Bonechill Wastes and Snowfall Hot Spring)

How do I evolve Buneary in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Buneary in Pokémon Go, you need to give it 50 candies. That’s all there is to it. It’s certainly much simpler than other Sinnoh evolutions (Ralts’ evolution into Gallade comes to mind), as some require a Sinnoh stone and up to 100 candies.

Now that you know all about Buneary’s evolution, check out our steel Pokémon weakness, Dark Pokémon weakness, ice Pokémon weakness, Psychic Pokémon weakness, and fire Pokémon weakness guides to learn how to beat various types of Pokémon.