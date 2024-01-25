Poppy Playtime’s Daisy is perhaps one of the more obscure toys in that she isn’t the first one you think of. Actually, she probably doesn’t crack the top five, and that’s because, as of yet, the not-so-delicate flower is yet to make an impact on players. Still, we want to tell you all about Daisy, so here we are to dive into who she is, the role she plays, and what her personality is like.

Anyway, here’s what we can tell you about Poppy Playtime’s Daisy.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Daisy?

Not an awful lot is readily available when it comes to Daisy’s history, and that’s likely because Playtime Co. rejected her. Following some tests and performances, the company found that she scares children to the extent that they cry. This is likely due to her appearance, as the toy certainly appears malevolent.

What is Poppy Playtime Daisy’s role in the story?

For a time, she was set to be one of the secondary antagonists in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, though this never came to pass as Bunzo Bunny serves as the villain in the musical memory game instead.

Poppy Playtime Daisy’s personality

Given Mob Entertainment chose to scrap her appearance in Chapter 2, we don’t know too much about her and, therefore, can’t deduce much about her personality. However, we’d wager that prior to the experiments, she was all rainbows and sunshine, wanting to bring joy to children, even if they feared her. In this day and age, it’s likely that her soul is twisted beyond repair as she likely seeks revenge on those that wronged her.

Poppy Playtime Daisy’s appearances

Daisy is only present in Chapter 2 through the mention of her rejection form and a plaque in Elliot Ludwig’s office. Who knows, perhaps she’s due to appear in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 or some later entries.

