Playtime Co. is responsible for a wide range of toys, one of which happens to be Poppy Playtime’s Cat-Bee, a toy that you might be curious about, given that she doesn’t introduce herself in the same manner as other playthings. However, we’re on hand to tell you all there is to know about Cat-Bee, from her appearances and personality to her role in the story.

If, after meeting Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy, you want to know more about his insistence on making you the toy in his happy meal, check out our guide. We also have a Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs article, just in case you want to know what the spaghetti lady’s problem is. Actually, just check out our Poppy Playtime characters guide. A lot of toys seem to take issue with you, including Poppy Playtime’s Boxy Boo, Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar, and Poppy Playtime’s Boogie Bot.

Anywho, onto what you need to know about Poppy Playtime’s Cat-Bee.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Cat-Bee?

Playtime Co. created Cat-Bee around the late 80s or early 90s, making her one of the last toys to come from the factory, though we don’t know much more than that. Well, besides the fact that Playtime Co. subjected her, and many other toys, to experiments to bring them to life. A move that has disastrous consequences, as many toys became a little bit angry. Mind you, if we got treated like that, we’d also take issue.

What is Poppy Playtime Cat-Bee’s role in the story?

In Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, you need to assemble a Cat-Bee near the end of the level to progress and escape the room. However, we must ask, are you sure you want to do this? A not-so-cuddly Huggy Wuggy lurks in the shadows…

Poppy Playtime Cat-Bee’s personality

Considering we only see mangled Cat-Bees lying around and are yet to encounter her in the same vein as Poppy Playtime’s Poppy and Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy, we don’t know anything about her personality. We imagine, prior to the experiments, that Cat-Bee is an energetic and playful toy, though these days, she probably likes to show people what ‘this kitty got claws’ means.

Poppy Playtime Cat-Bee’s appearances

So far, Cat-Bee is only physically present in Chapter 1, though you can see her on a couple of posters in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, and given she’s yet to appear as a sentient being, we’d wager she’s due to appear in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 or beyond. She also happens to be one of the toys that players need to assemble in Project Playtime. If you want to know what characters are guarenteed to appear in Deep Sleep, check out our Poppy Playtime Prototype, Poppy Playtime CatNap, Poppy Playtime DogDay, and Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy guides.

There you have it, everything that you need to know about Poppy Playtime’s Cat-Bee. For even more terrifying toys, make sure you check out our FNAF characters guide, where you can find animatronics such as FNAF’s Freddy, FNAF’s Roxy, FNAF’s Puppet, FNAF’s Chica, and FNAF’s Foxy. We also happen to have a Dead by Daylight codes list, just in case you want some freebies to help appease The Entity.

Or, if you want to escape the terror, you can check out our Mortal Kombat 1 characters, Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities, and Mortal Kombat 1 kameo fighters guides.