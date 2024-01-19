Chingling evolution guide

From generation four onwards, you need to know the ins and outs of Chingling’s evolution. While Chimecho isn’t likely to be your first pick of a psychic Pokémon, it can still get the job done against the likes of Lucario and Drapion. Plus, even if you don’t intend to use the second stage ‘mon, it’s always nice to fill out your Pokédex a little bit more.

If you want to know who Chingling and Chimecho have to compete against, check out our list of the best psychic Pokémon – all of them are more than capable of crushing poison and fighting Pokémon. So, if you need a counter to deal with these mind readers, our psychic Pokémon weakness guide is the place to be.

Anyway, let’s look at what you need to know about Chingling’s evolution.

Where can I catch Chingling?

Before you worry about how to evolve the gen 4 Pokémon, you need to know where to catch one. Luckily, they tend to be pretty common in any game they appear in and don’t require you to stretch beyond a pokéball, at least most of the time. Right, here’s where you can catch Chingling in the Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch:

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Lake Valor, Lake Acuity, Route 211, Mt. Coronet, and the Grand Underground (Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern, and Dazzling Cave)

– Lake Valor, Lake Acuity, Route 211, Mt. Coronet, and the Grand Underground (Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern, and Dazzling Cave) Legends: Arceus – Coronet Highlands (Sacred Plaza, Primeval Grotto, massive mass outbreaks) and Alabaster Icelands (Lake Acuity)

– Coronet Highlands (Sacred Plaza, Primeval Grotto, massive mass outbreaks) and Alabaster Icelands (Lake Acuity) Scarlet and Violet – if you have The Teal Mask expansion, you can find Chingling in the Crystal Pool, Oni Mountain, Chilling Waterhead, and Infernal Pass

How do I evolve Chingling?

Now that you have a Chingling, we can look at how to evolve it. Like with Budew’s evolution, Buneary’s evolution, Clefairy’s evolution (Cleffa into Clefairy), and Munchlax’s evolution, you need to increase your friendship with Chingling to evolve it into Chimecho. The best way to do this is through battling, though, depending on the game you play, you can cook it meals and let it roam outside of its ball, both of which can go a long way in increasing your friendship.

However, the caveat is that you need to level up Chingling with a high enough friendship at night for it to evolve. We suggest you adopt the same method many take when trying to get Eeveelutions Umbreon or Espeon: make sure you have a rare candy with you, and when you’re confident in your friendship, hand it to Chingling at night. Or, failing that, battle with Chingling until it’s on the cusp of leveling up, then don’t battle with it again until nightfall to ensure you can level it up in time.

Where can I catch Chimecho?

If you don’t care about filling out your Pokédex, don’t want the extra effort, or are playing a gen 3 Pokémon game, you can go straight after Chimecho instead of evolving Chingling. However, it’s less common in the wild than the first stage ‘mon, and depending on when you encounter it, you might have to stretch to a great ball or ultra ball to catch Chimecho. Still, here’s where you can find them in the Switch games:

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Mt. Coronet and Sendoff Spring

– Mt. Coronet and Sendoff Spring Legends: Arceus – Coronet Highlands (Celestica Trail, Primeval Grotto, and Sacred Plaze) and Alabaster Icelands (Lake Acuity)

– Coronet Highlands (Celestica Trail, Primeval Grotto, and Sacred Plaze) and Alabaster Icelands (Lake Acuity) Scarlet and Violet – If you have The Teal Mask DLC, you can find Chimecho in the Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, and Oni Mountain

Remember, psychic-types are weak to bug, dark, and ghost Pokémon, so you might want to bring Pokémon such as Scyther, Malamar, or Dragapult with you.

How do I evolve Chingling in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Chingling in Pokémon Go, you need to give it 50 candies. That’s it. There’s no need to hunt for a Sinnoh or Unova stone like with Ralts’ evolution and Helioptile’s evolution.

With that, you know everything that there is to know about Chingling's evolution.