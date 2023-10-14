Genshin Impact Inazuma map, locations, and more

Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's Inazuma, from how to get there, to the map, and even all the Inazuma characters you can meet along the way.

Genshin Impact Inazuma: The Raiden Shogun Ei standing in front of a sakura tree and holding a bird on her hand
Genshin Impact Inazuma is a nation in Teyvat that worships Baal, the Electro Archon. The region of eternity, Inazuma is located to the southeast from Liyue Harbor and is a close neighbor with the Dark Sea. Read on to learn more about how to get there, the characters, and the map.

How do you get to Inazuma?

Don’t fret, it’s fairly easy to get to Inazuma. Here are the requirements you need to meet in order to reach the gorgeous new land

  • Reach adventure level 30 or higher.
  • Complete the ‘Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves’ archon quest.

Once you reach both of those requirements, you will find ‘The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’ archon quest in the quest menu. Simply complete the quest, and you will board a ship on its way to Inazuma.

What characters are from Inazuma?

Here are all the Genshin Impact Inazuma characters we’ve met so far:

What does the Genshin Impact Inazuma map look like?

Here’s everything you need to know about each of the areas in Inazuma. Check out our Genshin Impact map guide to get some great interactive map recommendations.

Genshin Impact Inazuma Narukami Island

Narukami Island

Hoyoverse revealed this area during the update 1.5 special program. You can find the Grand Narukami Shrine on the mountain and the city of Inazuma on the coast.

Genshin Impact Inazuma Yashiori

Yashiori Island

Hoyoverse gave us a sneak peek at Yashiori Island during the update 1.5 special program. You can find the skeleton of a massive snake here.

Genshin Impact Inazuma Seirai Island

Seirai Island

Hoyoverse revealed Seirai Island during the update 1.6 special program. The center of the island is consumed by an eternal storm.

Genshin Impact Inazuma Tsurumi Island

Tsurumi Island

Hoyoverse gave us a sneak peek at Tsurumi Island during the update 1.6 special program. It’s a mysterious island covered in fog.

Genshin Impact Inazuma Watatsumi Island

Watatsumi Island

Hoyoverse revealed Watatsumi Island during the update 1.6 special program. The color of the foliage here is distinct from other areas.

Genshin Impact Inazuma: A screenshot of Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya

This area was added in the 2.4 update. It is an underwater area hidden beneath Watatsumi Island.

