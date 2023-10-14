Genshin Impact Inazuma map, locations, and more

Genshin Impact Inazuma is a nation in Teyvat that worships Baal, the Electro Archon. The region of eternity, Inazuma is located to the southeast from Liyue Harbor and is a close neighbor with the Dark Sea. Read on to learn more about how to get there, the characters, and the map.

For more content like this, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact codes, Genshin Impact tier list, and Genshin Impact next banner guide. If you’re brand new to Teyvat, we can also help you work out the best way to perform a Genshin Impact download on your device of choice.

How do you get to Inazuma?

Don’t fret, it’s fairly easy to get to Inazuma. Here are the requirements you need to meet in order to reach the gorgeous new land

Reach adventure level 30 or higher.

Complete the ‘Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves’ archon quest.

Once you reach both of those requirements, you will find ‘The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’ archon quest in the quest menu. Simply complete the quest, and you will board a ship on its way to Inazuma.

What characters are from Inazuma?

Here are all the Genshin Impact Inazuma characters we’ve met so far:

What does the Genshin Impact Inazuma map look like?

Here’s everything you need to know about each of the areas in Inazuma. Check out our Genshin Impact map guide to get some great interactive map recommendations.

Narukami Island

Hoyoverse revealed this area during the update 1.5 special program. You can find the Grand Narukami Shrine on the mountain and the city of Inazuma on the coast.

Yashiori Island

Hoyoverse gave us a sneak peek at Yashiori Island during the update 1.5 special program. You can find the skeleton of a massive snake here.

Seirai Island

Hoyoverse revealed Seirai Island during the update 1.6 special program. The center of the island is consumed by an eternal storm.

Tsurumi Island

Hoyoverse gave us a sneak peek at Tsurumi Island during the update 1.6 special program. It’s a mysterious island covered in fog.

Watatsumi Island

Hoyoverse revealed Watatsumi Island during the update 1.6 special program. The color of the foliage here is distinct from other areas.

Enkanomiya

This area was added in the 2.4 update. It is an underwater area hidden beneath Watatsumi Island.

If you’re looking for something new to play, feel free to browse our list full of the best games like Genshin Impact on mobile and Switch.