Genshin Impact birthdays – all birthdays and mail

Genshin Impact birthdays are special, because not only are they an opportunity to celebrate some of your favorite fictional friends, but you also receive a sweet letter from them and their specialty dish if you log in on the day. Yep – despite it being their birthday, they send you a present on their special day, how sweet is that? So, with the help of this guide, we’ll make sure you always know when your best pal’s birthday is, so you’ll know to log in and grab those sweet freebies.
Genshin Impact birthdays
Every time a Genshin Impact birthday crops up, the character sends you a letter with a special dish and one or more additional gifts to celebrate. You don’t need to own the character to receive the birthday mail, or do anything in-game – you simply need to log in on the character’s birthday to receive your present.
Note that a character’s birthday mail doesn’t adhere to the server’s normal daily reset timer, so you need to log in between midnight and 23:59 local time on the day of the character’s birthday to ensure you snag it. Currently, this is one of the only ways to receive most characters’ special dishes if you don’t own them, with rare exceptions such as Thoma’s ‘Warmth’, which he also gives you during his hangout event.
After opening Genshin Impact birthday mail, a copy of the letter is saved to your gift inbox, which you can access by clicking the envelope with a heart in the top-right corner of your mailbox. Each year you receive a slightly varying set of gifts from the characters. We’ve included what items they have sent out so far in the table below, so you can get an idea of the kind of treats you’re in for.
|Character
|Birthday date
|Constellation
|Gift
|Traveler
|Player’s choice
|Viator (male) or Viatrix (female)
|Cake for Traveler (on consumption, you receive one fragile resin and a copy of the cake which can no longer be used)
|Wanderer
|January 3
|Peregrinus
|2023: one shimi chazuke, three delicious candied ajilenakh nut, three delicious baklava
|Thoma
|January 9
|Rubeum Scutum
|2022: one delicious butter crab, one delicious mixed yakisoba, one warmth
2023: one delicious sashimi platter, one cream stew, one warmth
|Diona
|January 18
|Feles
|2021: ten loach pearls, one definitely not bar food
2022: ten luminescent spines, one definitely not bar food
2023: five apples, five sunsettias, one definitely not bar food
|Kirara
|January 22
|Arcella
|TBA
|Rosaria
|January 24
|Spinea Corona
|2022: ten windwheel asters, one dinner of judgement
2023: two wolfhook juice, one dinner of judgement
|Lyney
|February 2
|Felis Fuscus
|TBA
|Lynette
|February 2
|Felis Alba
|TBA
|Alhaitham
|February 11
|Vultur Volans
|2023: one ideal circumstance, one teachings of ingenuity, one teachings of admonition, one teachings of praxis
|Beidou
|February 14
|Victor Mare
|2021: ten violetgrass, two flash-fried filet
2022: ten noctilucous jade, one flash-fried filet
2023: one guide to diligence, one flash-fried filet
|Kokomi
|February 22
|Dracaena Somnolenta
|2022: one guide to transience, one stunning stratagem
2023: five spectral heart, one stunning stratagem
|Bennett
|February 29
|Rota Calamitas
|2021: one everflame seed, one Teyvat charred egg
2022: one boreal wolf’s milk tooth, one Teyvat charred egg
2023: ten small lamp grass, one Teyvat charred egg
|Qiqi
|March 3
|Pristina Nola
|2021: ten whopperflower nectar, one no tomorrow
2022: ten wheat, one no tomorrow
2023: ten violetgrass, one no tomorrow
|Yaoyao
|March 6
|Osmanthus
|2023: one Qingce household dish, one radish and fish stew, one fried radish balls
|Shenhe
|March 10
|Crista Doloris
|2022: one heartstring noodles, ten whopperflower nectar
2023: ten qingxin, one heartstring noodles
|Jean
|March 14
|Leo Minor
|2021: ten philanemo mushrooms, one invigorating pizza
2022: three windwheel aster, two chaos core, one invigorating pizza
2023: ten dandelion seeds, one invigorating pizza
|Noelle
|March 21
|Parama Cordis
|2021: three satisfying salad, three lighter-than-air pancake
2022: five Adventurer’s Experience, one lighter-than-air pancake
2023: one lighter-than-air pancake, one shawarma wrap, one panipuri
|Ayato
|March 26
|Cypressus Custos
|2023: two radish, ten crystal core, one quiet elegance
|Aloy
|April 4
|Nora Fortis
|2022: ten meat, one satiety gel
2023: five chaos circuit, one satiety gel
|Dehya
|April 7
|Mantichora
|2023: two rice, ten henna berry, one goldflame tajine
|Xiao
|April 17
|Alatus Nemeseos
|2021: ten crystal cores, one sweet dream
2022: five starconch, one sweet dream
2023: ten crystal core, one sweet dream
|Yelan
|April 20
|Umbrabilis Orchis
|2023: ten flaming flower stamen, one dew-dipped shrimp
|Baizhu
|April 25
|Lagenaria
|TBA
|Diluc
|April 30
|Noctua
|2021: one once upon a time in Mondstadt, five apple ciders
2022: ten valberries, one once upon a time in Mondstadt
2023: one once upon a time in Mondstadt, one guide to ingenuity
|Candace
|May 3
|Sagitta Scutum
|2023: two spice, ten rice, one utmost care
|Collei
|May 8
|Leptailurus Cervarius
|2023: one yearning, one guide to praxis
|Gorou
|May 18
|Canis Bellatoris
|2022: ten sango pearls, one victorious legend
2023: one victorious legend, five adventurer’s experience
|Yun Jin
|May 21
|Opera Grandis
|2022: one cloud-shrouded jade, five grilled tiger fish, two pop’s teas
2023: one guide to diligence, one cloud-shrouded jade
|Fischl
|May 27
|Corvus
|2021: ten crystal cores, one die heilige sinfonie
2022: ten sakura blooms, one die heilige sinfonie
2023: one die heilige sinfonie, one guide to ballad
|Paimon
|June 1
|N/A
|2021: five sugar, five flour, ten slime condensate
2022: five sugar, five flour, five sunsettia
2023: five sugar, five flour, five zaytun peach
|Itto
|June 1
|Taurus Iracundus
|2022: ten lavender melons, one way of the strong
2023: three scarab, three naku weed, three seagrass, one way of the strong
|Lisa
|June 9
|Tempus Fugit
|2021: ten calla lilies, one mysterious bolognese
2022: one mysterious bolognese, two wolfhook juice
2023: one mysterious bolognese, one delicious rose custard
|Venti
|June 16
|Carmen Dei
|2021: ten windwheel asters, one buoyant breeze
2022: ten cecilia, one buoyant breeze
2023: ten dandelion seeds, one buoyant breeze
|Yoimiya
|June 21
|Carassius Auratus
|2022: two sugar, one summer festival fish, two taiyaki
2023: two sugar, one summer festival fish, two delicious sakura mochi
|Cyno
|June 23
|Lupus Aureus
|2023: ten crystal core, one duel soul
|Raiden Shogun
|June 26
|Imperatrix Umbrosa
|2022: two tricolor dango, two sakura mochi, two dango milk
2023: two tricolor dango, two onigiri, two berry mizu manjuu
|Yae Miko
|June 27
|Divina Vulpes
|2022: ten sakura blooms, one fukuuchi udon
2023: one guide to elegance, one fukuuchi udon
|Barbara
|July 5
|Crater
|2021: ten dandelion seeds, one spicy stew
2022: ten calla lily, one spicy stew
2023: ten fabric, one spicy stew
|Kaveh
|July 9
|Paradisaea
|2023: ten coffee beans, one ‘the endeavor’
|Sara
|July 14
|Flabellum
|2022: five kageuchi handguard, five old handguard, one faith eternal
2023: five kageuchi handguard, five old handguard, one faith eternal
|Hu Tao
|July 15
|Papilio Charontis
|2021: ten violetgrass, one ghostly march
2022: one ghostly march, ten redrot bait
2023: five fowl, one ghostly march, five pine wood
|Childe/Tartaglia
|July 20
|Monoceros Caeli
|2021: five starsilver, five chilled meat, one prize catch
2022: five sausage, five cheese, one prize catch
2023: one prize catch, one guide to freedom
|Heizou
|July 24
|Cervus Minor
|2022: ten onikabuto, one the only truth
2023: one the only truth, three teachings of transience
|Klee
|July 27
|Trifolium
|2021: one juvenile jade, one fish-flavored toast
2022: one guide to freedom, one fish-flavored toast
2023: one fish-flavored toast, ten dandelion seeds
|Kuki Shinobu
|July 27
|Tribulatia Demptio
|2022: ten naku weed, one omurice waltz
2023: one omurice waltz, three delicious onigiri, three delicious katsu sandwich
|Yanfei
|July 28
|Bestia Iustitia
|2021: one guide to prosperity, one “my way”
2022: five sanctifying unction, one “my way”
2023: one “my way”, one teachings of gold
|Amber
|August 10
|Lepus
|2021: ten dandelion seeds, one outrider’s champion steak
2022: ten sweet flowers, one outrider’s champion steak
2023: one champion outrider’s steak, three windwheel aster, three small lamp grass
|Mika
|August 11
|Palumbus
|2023: one surveyor’s breakfast sandwich, one delicious pile ’em up, one delicious northern smoked chicken
|Faruzan
|August 20
|Flosculi Implexi
|2023: One guide to admonition, and one traditionally-made charcoal-baked ajilenakh cake
|Ningguang
|August 26
|Opus Aequilibrium
|2021: one glaze lily, eight Qiankun mora meat
2022: one delicious adeptus’ temptation, one delicious chicken tofu pudding, and one Qiankun mora meat
2023: ten glaze lily, and one Qiankun mora meat
|Mona
|August 31
|Astrolabos
|2021: three teachings of gold, one der weisheit letzter schluss (life)
2022: one der weisheit letzter schluss (life), and three teachings of resistance
2023: ten rainbow rose, and one der weisheit letzter schluss (life)
|Chongyun
|September 7
|Nubis Caesor
|2021: ten silk flowers, and one cold noodles with mountain delicacies
2022: ten qingxin, and one cold noodles with mountain delicacies
2023: ten mist flower corolla, and one cold noodles with mountain delicacies
|Razor
|September 9
|Lupus Minor
|2021: ten ceclilias, one puppy-paw hash brown
2022: ten raw meat, one puppy-paw hash brown
2023: ten wolfhook, one puppy-paw hash brown
|Albedo
|September 13
|Princeps Cretaceus
|2021: two berry & mint bursts, one woodland dream
2022: one woodland dream, one guide to ballad
2023: five yellow dye, one woodland dream, one delicious fruits of the festival
|Freminet
|September 24
|Automaton
|2023: ten romaritime flower, one seabird’s sojourn
|Ayaka
|September 28
|Grus Nivis
|2021: ten sakura blooms, one snow on the hearth
2022: one snow on the hearth, five famed handguard
2023: ten sakura blooms, one snow on the hearth
|Xingqiu
|October 9
|Fabulae Textile
|2020: three teachings of ballad, one all-delicacy parcels
2021: ten silk flower, one all-delicacy parcels
2022: one all-delicacy parcels, five shimmering nectar
2023: three inspector’s sacrificial knife, one all-delicacy parcels
|Xinyan
|October 16
|Fila Ignium
|2021: ten cuihua wood, one rockin’ riffin’ chicken
2022: one rockin’ riffin’ chicken, ten flaming flower stamen
|Sayu
|October 19
|Nyctereutes Minor
|2021: ten unagi meat, one dizziness-be-gone no jutsu version 2.0
2022: one dizziness-be-gone no jutsu version 2.0, ten crystal core
|Eula
|October 25
|Aphros Delos
|2021: one guide to resistance, one stormcrest pie
2022: one stormcrest pie, ten starsilver
|Nahida
|October 27
|Sapientia Oromasdis
|TBA
|Kazuha
|October 29
|Acer Palmatum
|2021: one guide to elegance, one all-weather beauty
2022: one all-weather beauty, ten kalpalata lotus
|Xiangling
|November 2
|Trulla
|2020: ten slime condensate, one Wanmin Restaurant’s boiled fish
2021: five pufferfish, one chili-mince cornbread buns, one Wanmin Restaurant’s boiled fish
2022: one Wanmin Restaurant’s boiled fish, five raw meat, five mushrooms
|Keqing
|November 20
|Trulla Cementarii
|2020: ten cor lapis, one survival grilled fish
2021: ten qingxin flowers, one survival grilled fish
2022: one survival grilled fish, one guide to prosperity
|Wriothesley
|November 23
|Cerberus
|TBA
|Sucrose
|November 26
|Ampulla
|2020: one hurricane seed, ten nutritious meal (V.593)
2021: five spectral nucleus, one nutritious meal (V.593)
2022: one nutritious meal (V.593), five luminescent pollen
|Kaeya
|November 30
|Pavo Ocellus
|2020: five apple cider, one fruity skewer
2021: ten crystal cores, one fruity skewer
2022: one apple cider, one mint jelly, one fruity skewer
|Ganyu
|December 2
|Sinae Unicornis
|2021: five qingxin, one qingxin seed, one prosperous peace
2022: one prosperous peace, ten glaze lily
|Nilou
|December 3
|Lotos Somno
|2022: one swirling steps, ten padisarah
|Neuvilette
|December 18
|Leviathan Judicator
|TBA
|Layla
|December 19
|Luscinia
|2022: one extravagant slumber, three teachings of ingenuity
|Dori
|December 21
|Magicae Lucerna
|2022: one show me the mora, ten rukkhashava mushrooms
|Tighnari
|December 29
|Vulpes Zerda
|2022: one forest watcher’s choice, ten crystal core, two spice
|Zhongli
|December 31
|Lapis Dei
|2020: one philosophies of gold, one slow-cooked bamboo shoot soup
2021: one dream solvent, one slow-cooked bamboo shoot soup
2022: one slow-cooked bamboo shoot soup, nine jueyun chili
Cake for Traveler
Cake for Traveler is a gift you receive every year on your birthday via in-game mail. As mentioned above, hitting ‘use’ on Cake for Traveler gives you two fragile resin, and a copy of the cake that can no longer be used.
Every year on September 28 00:00 (server time) the in-game cake receives a new design update. There was an issue where the wrong cake arrived via mail for some travelers, as mentioned in the mail screenshotted in this Reddit post. Hoyoverse has since corrected this error, and anyone who received the wrong cake should now find the correct one in their inbox.
And that's it for all the Genshin Impact birthdays so far. We'll be sure to update this guide as Hoyoverse releases new characters and sends out fresh birthday mail.