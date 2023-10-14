Genshin Impact birthdays – all birthdays and mail

Genshin Impact birthdays are special, because not only are they an opportunity to celebrate some of your favorite fictional friends, but you also receive a sweet letter from them and their specialty dish if you log in on the day. Yep – despite it being their birthday, they send you a present on their special day, how sweet is that? So, with the help of this guide, we’ll make sure you always know when your best pal’s birthday is, so you’ll know to log in and grab those sweet freebies.

Genshin Impact birthdays

Every time a Genshin Impact birthday crops up, the character sends you a letter with a special dish and one or more additional gifts to celebrate. You don’t need to own the character to receive the birthday mail, or do anything in-game – you simply need to log in on the character’s birthday to receive your present. Play for Free!

Note that a character’s birthday mail doesn’t adhere to the server’s normal daily reset timer, so you need to log in between midnight and 23:59 local time on the day of the character’s birthday to ensure you snag it. Currently, this is one of the only ways to receive most characters’ special dishes if you don’t own them, with rare exceptions such as Thoma’s ‘Warmth’, which he also gives you during his hangout event.

After opening Genshin Impact birthday mail, a copy of the letter is saved to your gift inbox, which you can access by clicking the envelope with a heart in the top-right corner of your mailbox. Each year you receive a slightly varying set of gifts from the characters. We’ve included what items they have sent out so far in the table below, so you can get an idea of the kind of treats you’re in for.

Character Birthday date Constellation Gift Traveler Player’s choice Viator (male) or Viatrix (female) Cake for Traveler (on consumption, you receive one fragile resin and a copy of the cake which can no longer be used) Wanderer January 3 Peregrinus 2023: one shimi chazuke, three delicious candied ajilenakh nut, three delicious baklava Thoma January 9 Rubeum Scutum 2022: one delicious butter crab, one delicious mixed yakisoba, one warmth

2023: one delicious sashimi platter, one cream stew, one warmth

Diona January 18 Feles 2021: ten loach pearls, one definitely not bar food

2022: ten luminescent spines, one definitely not bar food

2023: five apples, five sunsettias, one definitely not bar food

Kirara January 22 Arcella TBA Rosaria January 24 Spinea Corona 2022: ten windwheel asters, one dinner of judgement

2023: two wolfhook juice, one dinner of judgement

Lyney February 2 Felis Fuscus TBA Lynette February 2 Felis Alba TBA Alhaitham February 11 Vultur Volans 2023: one ideal circumstance, one teachings of ingenuity, one teachings of admonition, one teachings of praxis Beidou February 14 Victor Mare 2021: ten violetgrass, two flash-fried filet

2022: ten noctilucous jade, one flash-fried filet

2023: one guide to diligence, one flash-fried filet

Kokomi February 22 Dracaena Somnolenta 2022: one guide to transience, one stunning stratagem

2023: five spectral heart, one stunning stratagem Bennett February 29 Rota Calamitas 2021: one everflame seed, one Teyvat charred egg

2022: one boreal wolf’s milk tooth, one Teyvat charred egg

2023: ten small lamp grass, one Teyvat charred egg

Qiqi March 3 Pristina Nola 2021: ten whopperflower nectar, one no tomorrow

2022: ten wheat, one no tomorrow

2023: ten violetgrass, one no tomorrow

Yaoyao March 6 Osmanthus 2023: one Qingce household dish, one radish and fish stew, one fried radish balls Shenhe March 10 Crista Doloris 2022: one heartstring noodles, ten whopperflower nectar

2023: ten qingxin, one heartstring noodles Jean March 14 Leo Minor 2021: ten philanemo mushrooms, one invigorating pizza

2022: three windwheel aster, two chaos core, one invigorating pizza

2023: ten dandelion seeds, one invigorating pizza

Noelle March 21 Parama Cordis 2021: three satisfying salad, three lighter-than-air pancake

2022: five Adventurer’s Experience, one lighter-than-air pancake

2023: one lighter-than-air pancake, one shawarma wrap, one panipuri

Ayato March 26 Cypressus Custos 2023: two radish, ten crystal core, one quiet elegance Aloy April 4 Nora Fortis 2022: ten meat, one satiety gel

2023: five chaos circuit, one satiety gel Dehya April 7 Mantichora 2023: two rice, ten henna berry, one goldflame tajine Xiao April 17 Alatus Nemeseos 2021: ten crystal cores, one sweet dream

2022: five starconch, one sweet dream

2023: ten crystal core, one sweet dream

Yelan April 20 Umbrabilis Orchis 2023: ten flaming flower stamen, one dew-dipped shrimp Baizhu April 25 Lagenaria TBA Diluc April 30 Noctua 2021: one once upon a time in Mondstadt, five apple ciders

2022: ten valberries, one once upon a time in Mondstadt

2023: one once upon a time in Mondstadt, one guide to ingenuity

Candace May 3 Sagitta Scutum 2023: two spice, ten rice, one utmost care Collei May 8 Leptailurus Cervarius 2023: one yearning, one guide to praxis Gorou May 18 Canis Bellatoris 2022: ten sango pearls, one victorious legend

2023: one victorious legend, five adventurer’s experience Yun Jin May 21 Opera Grandis 2022: one cloud-shrouded jade, five grilled tiger fish, two pop’s teas

2023: one guide to diligence, one cloud-shrouded jade Fischl May 27 Corvus 2021: ten crystal cores, one die heilige sinfonie

2022: ten sakura blooms, one die heilige sinfonie

2023: one die heilige sinfonie, one guide to ballad

Paimon June 1 N/A 2021: five sugar, five flour, ten slime condensate

2022: five sugar, five flour, five sunsettia

2023: five sugar, five flour, five zaytun peach

Itto June 1 Taurus Iracundus 2022: ten lavender melons, one way of the strong

2023: three scarab, three naku weed, three seagrass, one way of the strong Lisa June 9 Tempus Fugit 2021: ten calla lilies, one mysterious bolognese

2022: one mysterious bolognese, two wolfhook juice

2023: one mysterious bolognese, one delicious rose custard

Venti June 16 Carmen Dei 2021: ten windwheel asters, one buoyant breeze

2022: ten cecilia, one buoyant breeze

2023: ten dandelion seeds, one buoyant breeze

Yoimiya June 21 Carassius Auratus 2022: two sugar, one summer festival fish, two taiyaki

2023: two sugar, one summer festival fish, two delicious sakura mochi Cyno June 23 Lupus Aureus 2023: ten crystal core, one duel soul Raiden Shogun June 26 Imperatrix Umbrosa 2022: two tricolor dango, two sakura mochi, two dango milk

2023: two tricolor dango, two onigiri, two berry mizu manjuu Yae Miko June 27 Divina Vulpes 2022: ten sakura blooms, one fukuuchi udon

2023: one guide to elegance, one fukuuchi udon Barbara July 5 Crater 2021: ten dandelion seeds, one spicy stew

2022: ten calla lily, one spicy stew

2023: ten fabric, one spicy stew

Kaveh July 9 Paradisaea 2023: ten coffee beans, one ‘the endeavor’ Sara July 14 Flabellum 2022: five kageuchi handguard, five old handguard, one faith eternal

2023: five kageuchi handguard, five old handguard, one faith eternal Hu Tao July 15 Papilio Charontis 2021: ten violetgrass, one ghostly march

2022: one ghostly march, ten redrot bait

2023: five fowl, one ghostly march, five pine wood

Childe/Tartaglia July 20 Monoceros Caeli 2021: five starsilver, five chilled meat, one prize catch

2022: five sausage, five cheese, one prize catch

2023: one prize catch, one guide to freedom

Heizou July 24 Cervus Minor 2022: ten onikabuto, one the only truth

2023: one the only truth, three teachings of transience Klee July 27 Trifolium 2021: one juvenile jade, one fish-flavored toast

2022: one guide to freedom, one fish-flavored toast

2023: one fish-flavored toast, ten dandelion seeds

Kuki Shinobu July 27 Tribulatia Demptio 2022: ten naku weed, one omurice waltz

2023: one omurice waltz, three delicious onigiri, three delicious katsu sandwich Yanfei July 28 Bestia Iustitia 2021: one guide to prosperity, one “my way”

2022: five sanctifying unction, one “my way”

2023: one “my way”, one teachings of gold

Amber August 10 Lepus 2021: ten dandelion seeds, one outrider’s champion steak

2022: ten sweet flowers, one outrider’s champion steak

2023: one champion outrider’s steak, three windwheel aster, three small lamp grass

Mika August 11 Palumbus 2023: one surveyor’s breakfast sandwich, one delicious pile ’em up, one delicious northern smoked chicken Faruzan August 20 Flosculi Implexi 2023: One guide to admonition, and one traditionally-made charcoal-baked ajilenakh cake Ningguang August 26 Opus Aequilibrium 2021: one glaze lily, eight Qiankun mora meat

2022: one delicious adeptus’ temptation, one delicious chicken tofu pudding, and one Qiankun mora meat

2023: ten glaze lily, and one Qiankun mora meat

Mona August 31 Astrolabos 2021: three teachings of gold, one der weisheit letzter schluss (life)

2022: one der weisheit letzter schluss (life), and three teachings of resistance

2023: ten rainbow rose, and one der weisheit letzter schluss (life)

Chongyun September 7 Nubis Caesor 2021: ten silk flowers, and one cold noodles with mountain delicacies

2022: ten qingxin, and one cold noodles with mountain delicacies

2023: ten mist flower corolla, and one cold noodles with mountain delicacies

Razor September 9 Lupus Minor 2021: ten ceclilias, one puppy-paw hash brown

2022: ten raw meat, one puppy-paw hash brown

2023: ten wolfhook, one puppy-paw hash brown

Albedo September 13 Princeps Cretaceus 2021: two berry & mint bursts, one woodland dream

2022: one woodland dream, one guide to ballad

2023: five yellow dye, one woodland dream, one delicious fruits of the festival

Freminet September 24 Automaton 2023: ten romaritime flower, one seabird’s sojourn Ayaka September 28 Grus Nivis 2021: ten sakura blooms, one snow on the hearth

2022: one snow on the hearth, five famed handguard

2023: ten sakura blooms, one snow on the hearth

Xingqiu October 9 Fabulae Textile 2020: three teachings of ballad, one all-delicacy parcels

2021: ten silk flower, one all-delicacy parcels

2022: one all-delicacy parcels, five shimmering nectar

2023: three inspector’s sacrificial knife, one all-delicacy parcels

Xinyan October 16 Fila Ignium 2021: ten cuihua wood, one rockin’ riffin’ chicken

2022: one rockin’ riffin’ chicken, ten flaming flower stamen

Sayu October 19 Nyctereutes Minor 2021: ten unagi meat, one dizziness-be-gone no jutsu version 2.0

2022: one dizziness-be-gone no jutsu version 2.0, ten crystal core

Eula October 25 Aphros Delos 2021: one guide to resistance, one stormcrest pie

2022: one stormcrest pie, ten starsilver

Nahida October 27 Sapientia Oromasdis TBA Kazuha October 29 Acer Palmatum 2021: one guide to elegance, one all-weather beauty

2022: one all-weather beauty, ten kalpalata lotus

Xiangling November 2 Trulla 2020: ten slime condensate, one Wanmin Restaurant’s boiled fish

2021: five pufferfish, one chili-mince cornbread buns, one Wanmin Restaurant’s boiled fish

2022: one Wanmin Restaurant’s boiled fish, five raw meat, five mushrooms

Keqing November 20 Trulla Cementarii 2020: ten cor lapis, one survival grilled fish

2021: ten qingxin flowers, one survival grilled fish

2022: one survival grilled fish, one guide to prosperity

Wriothesley November 23 Cerberus TBA Sucrose November 26 Ampulla 2020: one hurricane seed, ten nutritious meal (V.593)

2021: five spectral nucleus, one nutritious meal (V.593)

2022: one nutritious meal (V.593), five luminescent pollen

Kaeya November 30 Pavo Ocellus 2020: five apple cider, one fruity skewer

2021: ten crystal cores, one fruity skewer

2022: one apple cider, one mint jelly, one fruity skewer

Ganyu December 2 Sinae Unicornis 2021: five qingxin, one qingxin seed, one prosperous peace

2022: one prosperous peace, ten glaze lily

Nilou December 3 Lotos Somno 2022: one swirling steps, ten padisarah Neuvilette December 18 Leviathan Judicator TBA Layla December 19 Luscinia 2022: one extravagant slumber, three teachings of ingenuity Dori December 21 Magicae Lucerna 2022: one show me the mora, ten rukkhashava mushrooms Tighnari December 29 Vulpes Zerda 2022: one forest watcher’s choice, ten crystal core, two spice Zhongli December 31 Lapis Dei 2020: one philosophies of gold, one slow-cooked bamboo shoot soup

2021: one dream solvent, one slow-cooked bamboo shoot soup

2022: one slow-cooked bamboo shoot soup, nine jueyun chili



Cake for Traveler

Cake for Traveler is a gift you receive every year on your birthday via in-game mail. As mentioned above, hitting ‘use’ on Cake for Traveler gives you two fragile resin, and a copy of the cake that can no longer be used.

Every year on September 28 00:00 (server time) the in-game cake receives a new design update. There was an issue where the wrong cake arrived via mail for some travelers, as mentioned in the mail screenshotted in this Reddit post. Hoyoverse has since corrected this error, and anyone who received the wrong cake should now find the correct one in their inbox.

And that’s it for all the Genshin Impact birthdays so far. We’ll be sure to update this guide as Hoyoverse releases new characters and sends out fresh birthday mail. In the meantime, head over to our list of the best games like Genshin Impact to find your next adventure.