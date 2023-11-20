Teyvat is a world full of magic and elemental power, but this power doesn’t come naturally to every citizen. Aside from the Traveler, most characters require a Genshin Impact vision in order to harness the elements, with each vision dictating which element they control. But what exactly are visions? And how do wielders acquire them? In our Genshin Impact visions guide, we take a look at these mysterious artefacts, what they mean, and the power they control. We’ll also go through all the different types of vision, which archon and nation they’re associated with, and which characters wield them.

What is a Genshin Impact vision?

A vision is a gift bestowed upon specific people of Teyvat who are recognized by the gods. It gives them the ability to use elements in their skills in and out of battle. The type of element corresponds to that shown on a character’s vision.

Vision wielders, also known as allogenes, carry their vision with them at all times – you can usually see them attached to their clothing. They take the form of glowing gems that radiate energy, boasting the symbol of the element they contain on their front.

Visions are considered to be indestructible, though when a vision wielder dies, they lose their color and become dull. This can be seen in the cutscene telling the tale of Genshin Impact’s Tomo.

Very little is currently known about both the origin of visions and how they work. While each of the seven nations of Teyvat has a signature element, along with an archon that wields it, that doesn’t dictate where a vision wielder comes from, nor what element a new vision wielder will receive. Archons don’t have a direct impact on whether a wielder is granted a vision, as they’re said to be bestowed by Celestia, and legend states that those who wield visions have a chance of ascending to Celestia and becoming gods.

During the Vision Hunt Decree, where Genshin Impact’s Sara and her troops attempted to take away the visions of the Inazuman people at the supposed command of Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun, we saw the effect the loss of a vision can have on a wielder. Many lost their motivation and memories, suffering greatly from its absence. However, when Genshin Impact’s Itto lost his vision, he was seen to still be quite lively and angry after the fact. The Fatui’s plan to manufacture delusions shows how highly receiving a vision is regarded, specifically in Genshin Impact’s Inazuma, as people are willing to risk their lives to obtain such power.

Genshin Impact anemo vision

An anemo vision grants its user the power to fight with wind attacks. The Anemo archon is Venti, God of Freedom, also known as Barbatos, whose domain is Mondstadt. Here are all the playable characters that currently wield an anemo vision:

Genshin Impact geo vision

A geo vision grants its user the power to fight with the geo element (stone/earth/structures). The Geo Archon is the God of Contracts – Zhongli, also known as Rex Lapis or Morax, whose domain is Liyue. Here are all the playable characters that currently wield a geo vision:

Genshin Impact electro vision

An electro vision grants its wielder the ability to fight using the electro element (electricity). The Electro Archon is Raiden, also known as Baal, Ei, or the Raiden Shogun, whose domain is Inazuma. Here are all the playable characters that currently wield an electro vision:

Genshin Impact hydro vision

A hydro vision grants wielders power over the hydro element (water). The Hydro Archon is currently only known as the God of Justice, whose domain is the unreleased nation of Fontaine. Here are all the playable characters that currently wield a hydro vision:

Genshin Impact pyro vision

Pyro visions grant their wielders the power of the pyro element (fire). The Pyro Archon is called Murata, whose domain is the unreleased nation of Natlan. Here are all the playable characters that currently wield a pyro vision:

Genshin Impact cryo vision

The cryo vision grants its wielder the ability to control the cryo element (ice). The cryo archon is the Tsaritsa, head of the Fatui Harbingers, whose domain is the upcoming nation of Snezhnaya. Here are all the playable characters that currently wield a cryo vision.

Genshin Impact dendro vision

A dendro vision grants its wielder power over the dendro element (plants). The first Dendro character came with the introduction of version 3.0 and the region of Genshin Impact’s Sumeru. The dendro archon is currently Nahida.

Are there any Genshin Impact characters without a vision?

Yes, actually, there are. Thanks to recent events in the Fontaine region we can now confirm that some characters (other than the Traveler) use elemental power without a vision channeling it. If you want to get pedantic, then technically Zhongli and Venti should be on this list too, as they only wear replicas to hide the fact they are in fact archons.

Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette What we suspected is true – Neuvillette is not a normal man. Spoiler alert for those not caught up on the Fontaine story – he is actually the hydro dragon and does not need a vision to use his power. He scoffs at those who use a fake one.

Genshin Impact’s Dainsleif We know barely anything about Dainslief so far, but there is no vision or elemental vessel on his person.



Will there be any other types of Genshin Impact visions in the future?

While we don’t know what Mihoyo has planned for after the release of the Seven Nations of Teyvat, it’s unlikely we’ll see a new element or vision after dendro. However, if Mihoyo confirms any new visions, or develops the concept of delusions and fake visions any further, we will be sure to update this guide.

Now that Neuvillete is in the game without a vision, we do wonder what the future holds. It is likely that other characters may not use visions, but continue to use the seven elements, like the Chief Justice himself.

